I've come to a point in my life where I've begun to expect at least one major scam a week in Washington state. Not that Washington State is Creating the scam, but that the scam is happening in Washington state.

This week's scam

To my way of thinking, this new scam preys on our deepest fears coupled with something that we most want to avoid. The fear of going to jail and Jury duty. Scammers are now pretending to be US Marshals, sending emails and making phone calls demanding cash payments, or you will go to jail.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Scammers pretending to be U.S. Marshals or court officers are sending out fake arrest warrants to collect money, the Marshals Service in the Western District of Washington said. In recent cases, scammers have been asking for payment via Bitcoin, prepaid debit cards or gift cards, which they ask to be read over the phone.’

The scam emails look very official. They refer to possible federal jury duty or subpoenas or some other legal document that they claim that you have not responded to. They also might claim that you have an outstanding warrant. The document usually finishes with a very legit looking judge's signature.

Then the scammers will demand payment, either via bitcoin, gift cards or prepaid debit cards. At this point, this should be your first big tip off, because it seems like every scammer wants to get paid in this way. Certainly, no government agency would want to be paid in this way.

If the scammers are running their scam by phone, they're going to try to convince you that they are a legitimate federal agent of some sort. They will give you badge numbers and names of actual law enforcement officials or possibly judges. The phone number they use will look like it's an official phone number, but it's not.

Remember this.

Keep in mind that the US Marshall Service or the federal court system will not require payments over the phone, and they certainly will not use payment methods like Bitcoin. Gift cards or prepaid debit cards.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘If you want to make sure you’re being called or emailed by a real official, call the Marshals Service at 206-370-8600. If you want to verify contact from the U.S. District Court, call the Seattle clerk’s office at 206-370-8400 or Tacoma clerk’s office at 253-882-3800.’

I guess the main message here, as always is, be skeptical. Don't give out personal information over the phone. And protect yourself.



