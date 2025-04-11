Speed cameras are going up on parts of I-90 and I-5, Washington

Every morning, I drive to work at about 3:30. AM. The first 5 miles of my drive is on 97-A, where the speed limit is 60 miles an hour. About 3 or 4 times a week while I'm driving to work at the speed limit of 60 at 3:30 in the morning, it's not unusual for me to be passed by drivers that are obviously in more of a hurry than I am.

Now some of these drivers are doing 65, which, as I understand it, the State Patrol kind Ignores but some of these drivers are moving way faster, 70, 75 miles an hour.

It's not my job to tell them to slow down. If they want to hit a deer or a Big Horn sheep at 75 miles an hour, that's their prerogative. But I should mention that I'm not the only one that's going to be seeing drivers speeding on major highways.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is watching you as well on parts of I-90 and parts of I-5.

According to kiro7.com,

‘The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that speed cameras are going live this week on Interstate 90 (I-90) and Interstate 5 (I-5) in Spokane and Skagit counties.’

The locations for the speed cameras were chosen primarily. Based on data. From Washington State Department of Transportation. On the number of crashes located in that area and also the distance between on and off ramps to give the cameras enough space to operate properly.

The technology is relatively simple to use and the funding for these cameras is provided by your own Washington State Legislature, approximately $1 million.

Now the good news for you is if you like to speed this is only a pilot program, so if you're caught speeding, you'll get a notice in the mail but there will be no citation and no fine to pay.

But there is one important thing to keep in mind.

The work zone speed camera program is completely different and will be activated soon. If you're caught speeding in a work zone, you're going to pay a fine. If you are caught speeding in a work zone for the first time it Is free. If you get caught a second time the fine is $248.

Watch out for those cameras on I-90 and I-5 and try not to speed. I know it's hard, but it could save you some money.

