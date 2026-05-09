The food court at Costco is a wonder to behold. Most famous for their gigantic loss leader, the $1.50 hot dog and beverage. There was a time we knew we could also choose between two different giant slices of pizza. (pepperoni or combo)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hello, goodbye

The combo pizza went away, and they gave us the combo calzone, (Which I love by the way.) But now the rumors are flying, and there may be another change in our future here at our very own Wenatchee Costco.

According to msn.com,

‘Reports are emerging that the calzone is being pulled from the food court menu. But no, this doesn’t the combo pizza is coming back. Instead, Costco appears to be replacing it with chicken strips. The new menu item has already popped up at warehouses in the Chicago area, and a nationwide rollout is expected to follow.’

screen shot / msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink screen shot / msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink loading...

Now this bugs me just a little bit. I think the calzone is awesome, but apparently, they have decided that chicken strips are the way to go. When it happens, the chicken strips will be $6.99, and there will be 5 in a basket. The word is that they will be baked and not fried, which should help with the calorie count except that the calorie count is listed as 1640 calories. (Maybe it's all dark meat.)

How about the sauce?

screen shot / msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink screen shot / msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink loading...

The chicken strips are sold with an accompanying dipping sauce, which is described as Similar to Chick-fil-A sauce.

Reviewers on reddit are already making their opinions known. Some like it; some don't. I'm going to make my own decision.

I'm not happy about losing the calzone, but I'm OK with the chicken strips.

screen shot / thetakeout.com screen shot / thetakeout.com loading...

What do you think?

