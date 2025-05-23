Living in Eastern Washington, we are very sensitive to the wildfire situation. It was only a few years ago that I received a Level 3 evacuation notice and thanks to the efforts of the firefighters the area where I live on 97-A was spared but it was a near thing.

Now people in Western Washington are having to grapple with the same situations, Wildfires in Western Washington, who would have thought of it 10 years ago? Nobody.

Volunteer Firefighters Train To Fight Wildfires In Washington State Getty Images loading...

According to AOL.Com,

‘Wildfire threats in western Washington are expected to rise in late summer even as King County prepares for the possible loss of federal funding for its emergency management department.

On Tuesday, King County Office of Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey told Transportation, Economy, and Environment Committee members that his office is anticipating cuts in federal funding that directly affect wildfire services for the region.’

Deadly Wildfire Rages In Washington State Getty Images loading...

The wildfire, the risk for Western Washington is considered to be normal for this time of year. But the real concern comes in July and August, with the greatest concern in King County between August and October.

The sentiment in Washington, DC with the administration is the potential massive reduction or elimination of FEMA. If there were a natural disaster in king county typically FEMA would pick up about 75% of the Allowed to cost.

More than 355,000 people live in King County that might be impacted by a wildfire.

Deadly Wildfire Rages In Washington State Getty Images loading...

Right now, King County executive Shannon Braddock has Contingency plans in case FEMA folds as part of a 200-day plan.

Here's hoping that the double impact of the reduction of FEMA and Western Washington wildfires is minimal.

Wildfire risks in western WA could put King County’s disaster budget up in smoke

200 Day Agenda.pdf

Federal funding cuts threaten King County’s public health and disaster preparedness | Washington | thecentersquare.com



10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires. Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS





7 Unsuspecting Items That May Spark Wildfires With extremely dry conditions across the state, the Michigan DNR is reminding residents of the following everyday items that may accidentally spark a fire. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon



