Gen Z more apt to use generative AI on the job.

Generative AI in the workplace. It's coming whether we like it or not. Have you had the opportunity to use any kind of generative AI tools in your workplace? In my work situation the answer is yes. I must admit that I find it difficult to rely on any kind of AI technology to do my job but I'm learning. What about Gen Z?

It seems obvious to me, and you may have noticed that newer technologies seem to be adopted by younger workers. There's a category of workers known as “knowledge workers.”

According to axios.com,

‘But knowledge workers? Folks in engineering, finance, marketing (ahem even journalism!) are doing complex, creative, interdisciplinary tasks that are trickier to measure.’

I guess if you were to stretch the definition a little bit, I would be considered a knowledge worker. Although I find the term a little bit laughable, I guess it's true.

Generative AI is beginning to dominate the workplace for knowledge workers, especially younger so-called Gen Z workers.

According to Googlecloudpresscorner.com,

‘82% of individuals surveyed are already leveraging AI tools in their work and almost all (98%) of those surveyed anticipate that AI will have an impact on their industry or workplace within the next 5 years. What's more, 93% of young leaders who identify as Gen Z and 79% who identify as millennials use 2 or more tools on a weekly basis. And they're excited to talk about how they're using them’

When the opportunity to use generative AI was first presented to me, I thought of it as cheating. I mean, I'm employed to be creative, I'm not employed to use a machine's creativity, am I?

The answer is yes.

Think of it this way. AI is not in fact, being creative for me. It is enhancing the creative process by thinking up more options that I must approve of and then explore. It's a way to “jump start” the creative process.

Remember, it's the younger workers who adopt new processes that enhance productivity and creativity, and then it’s us old farts that learn to follow.

New research from Google Workspace and The Harris Poll shows rising leaders are embracing AI to drive impact at work - Nov 25, 2024



