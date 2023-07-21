15 “What?! That Was Invented in WA” Inventions
You know, once I did some research and dug into what Washington residents have invented, I was blown away, and kept thinking to myself, "no way that's true..." And they are true! Check out the list!
15 "What?! That Was Invented in WA" Inventions:
1. $15 Dollar Minimum Wage - This was thought of in Washington State and it was adopted by other states as well.
2. The Xbox - Game on!
3. The Kindle - Of course it was invented here... Hello, Amazon ring a bell?
4. The Electric Bass Guitar - I love a good bass guitar in songs...
5. Vinyl - The Material. Invented by a Chemist.
6. Grunge Music - Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Soundgarden, the list goes on!
7. Elmer's Glue - Anyone else ever cover their palm with glue, let it dry and then peel it? No? just me? You lie...
8. Evaporated Milk - This is a must for some dishes and I love the stuff!
9. Cinnabon - Yum, and i mean YUM... I love going to malls that have a Cinnabon in them. I end up just sitting at the food court.
10. The Hepatitis B Vaccine - Life Saving
11. Disposable Diapers - These things made my life so much easier. If you prefer the reusable ones, more power to ya momma!
12. Hydroplanes - There are Hydroplane races around the state as well! Super fun to watch!
13. Automatic Car Washes - "I'm at the car wash..." Now that song is stuck in my head.
14. Quilted Down Jackets - Why did I automatically assume these were invented at the North Pole?
15. Water Skis - I wonder if they were first tested on the Columbia river? Hmmmm...
Welp, there ya have it... We have a few more than a few genius minds that have changed the world, right here in Washington State! Heck yes! I love that for our state :)
Check out more here - Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions | Seattle Met