15 “What?! That Was Invented in WA” Inventions

You know, once I did some research and dug into what Washington residents have invented, I was blown away, and kept thinking to myself, "no way that's true..." And they are true! Check out the list!

 

15 "What?! That Was Invented in WA" Inventions:

1. $15 Dollar Minimum Wage - This was thought of in Washington State and it was adopted by other states as well.

2. The Xbox - Game on!

3. The Kindle - Of course it was invented here... Hello, Amazon ring a bell?

4. The Electric Bass Guitar - I love a good bass guitar in songs...

5. Vinyl - The Material. Invented by a Chemist.

6. Grunge Music - Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Soundgarden, the list goes on!

7. Elmer's Glue - Anyone else ever cover their palm with glue, let it dry and then peel it? No? just me? You lie...

8. Evaporated Milk - This is a must for some dishes and I love the stuff!

9. Cinnabon - Yum, and i mean YUM... I love going to malls that have a Cinnabon in them. I end up just sitting at the food court.

10. The Hepatitis B Vaccine - Life Saving

11. Disposable Diapers - These things made my life so much easier. If you prefer the reusable ones, more power to ya momma!

12. Hydroplanes - There are Hydroplane races around the state as well! Super fun to watch!

13. Automatic Car Washes - "I'm at the car wash..." Now that song is stuck in my head.

14. Quilted Down Jackets - Why did I automatically assume these were invented at the North Pole?

15. Water Skis - I wonder if they were first tested on the Columbia river? Hmmmm...

Welp, there ya have it... We have a few more than a few genius minds that have changed the world, right here in Washington State! Heck yes! I love that for our state :)

Check out more here - Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions | Seattle Met

