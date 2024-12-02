16 WA HOSPITALS RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE
The 2024 hospital grades were recently released. Last year, 13 Washington hospitals received the highly coveted A rating.
The Leapfrog Group website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America.
The "experts" came from various places, such as Harvard, John Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.
Each hospital is graded on how they deal with the following:
- Infections
- Problems with surgery,
- Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots,
- What measures do they have in place to prevent errors,
- Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.
- How well they communicate with each other.
Why don’t all hospitals Have a grade?
‘Don't see your town's hospital? More information is needed to issue a safety grade... Sometimes, hospitals have decided not to report their data to Leapfrog voluntarily.’ -Leapfrog
Leapfrog graded 49 Washington hospitals.
Capital Medical Center
Olympia
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
EvergreenHealth
Kirkland
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
MultiCare Covington Medical Center
Covington
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
MultiCare Valley Hospital
Spokane Valley
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
Vancouver, WA
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Bellingham
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
St. Anne Hospital
Burien
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
St. Anthony Hospital
Gig Harbor
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
St. Clare Hospital
Lakewood
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
St. Francis Hospital
Federal Way
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma
Tacoma
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
St. Michael Medical Center
Silverdale
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Swedish Health Services Issaquah
Issaquah
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Swedish Medical Center Ballard
Seattle
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Swedish Medical Center First Hill
Seattle
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Virginia Mason Medical Center
Seattle - Fall 2024
CREDIT Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade
Madigan Army Medical Center
Tacoma
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center
Auburn
Credit: Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
MultiCare Deaconess Hospital
Spokane
Credit: Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital
Puyallup
Credit: Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Swedish Edmonds Hospital
Edmonds
Credit: Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill
Seattle
Credit: Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Tacoma General Hospital
Tacoma
Credit: Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus (formerly Central Washington Hospital)
Wenatchee
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus
Wenatchee
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
EvergreenHealth Monroe
Monroe
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital
Aberdeen
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Harborview Medical Center
Seattle
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Island Health (Formerly Island Hospital)
Anacortes
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Richland
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Vancouver, WA
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
MultiCare Allenmore Hospital
Tacoma
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Yakima
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Olympic Medical Center
Port Angeles
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Overlake Hospital Medical Center
Bellevue - Fall 2024
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center
Longview
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Providence Centralia Hospital
Centralia
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Providence Holy Family Hospital
Spokane
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Everett
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Spokane
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Walla Walla
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Providence St. Peter Hospital
Olympia
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Samaritan Hospital
Moses Lake
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Skagit Valley Hospital
Mount Vernon
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Trios Southridge Hospital
Kennewick
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus
Seattle
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus
Seattle
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Valley Medical Center
Renton
Credit Leapfrog
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
Cascade Valley Hospital
Arlington
This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024
