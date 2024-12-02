16 WA HOSPITALS RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE

THE 16 WA HOSPITALS THAT RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE

The 2024 hospital grades were recently released. Last year, 13 Washington hospitals received the highly coveted A rating.

The Leapfrog Group website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America.

The "experts" came from various places, such as Harvard, John Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.

Each hospital is graded on how they deal with the following:

Infections

Problems with surgery,

Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots,

What measures do they have in place to prevent errors,

Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

How well they communicate with each other.

Why don’t all hospitals Have a grade?

‘Don't see your town's hospital? More information is needed to issue a safety grade... Sometimes, hospitals have decided not to report their data to Leapfrog voluntarily.’ -Leapfrog

Leapfrog graded 49 Washington hospitals.

Olympia

Kirkland

Covington

Spokane Valley

Vancouver, WA

Bellingham

Burien

Gig Harbor

Lakewood

Federal Way

Tacoma

Silverdale

Issaquah

Seattle

Seattle

Seattle - Fall 2024

Tacoma

Auburn

Spokane

Puyallup

Edmonds

Seattle

Tacoma

Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus (formerly Central Washington Hospital)

Wenatchee

Wenatchee

Monroe

Aberdeen

Seattle

Anacortes

Richland

Vancouver, WA

Tacoma

Yakima

Port Angeles

Bellevue - Fall 2024

Longview

Centralia

Spokane

Everett

Spokane

Walla Walla

Olympia

Moses Lake

Mount Vernon

Kennewick

Seattle

Seattle

Renton

Arlington

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024