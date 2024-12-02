16 WA HOSPITALS RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE

16 WA HOSPITALS RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE

Credit Confluence Health

THE 16 WA HOSPITALS THAT RECEIVED THE PERFECT ‘A’ SAFETY GRADE

The 2024 hospital grades were recently released. Last year, 13 Washington hospitals received the highly coveted A rating.

The Leapfrog Group website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America. 

 The "experts" came from various places, such as Harvard, John Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.

Each hospital is graded on how they deal with the following: 

  • Infections
  • Problems with surgery,
  • Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots, 
  • What measures do they have in place to prevent errors, 
  • Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.
  • How well they communicate with each other. 
Why don’t all hospitals Have a grade?

‘Don't see your town's hospital? More information is needed to issue a safety grade... Sometimes, hospitals have decided not to report their data to Leapfrog voluntarily.’ -Leapfrog

 

 

Leapfrog graded 49 Washington hospitals.

 

Capital Medical Center

Olympia

CREDIT Leapfrog
loading...

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

EvergreenHealth

Kirkland

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

MultiCare Covington Medical Center

Covington

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

MultiCare Valley Hospital

Spokane Valley

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center

Vancouver, WA

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Bellingham

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

St. Anne Hospital

Burien

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

St. Anthony Hospital

Gig Harbor

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

St. Clare Hospital

Lakewood

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

St. Francis Hospital

Federal Way

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma

Tacoma

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

St. Michael Medical Center

Silverdale

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Swedish Health Services Issaquah

Issaquah

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Swedish Medical Center Ballard

Seattle

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Swedish Medical Center First Hill

Seattle

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Seattle - Fall 2024

loading...

CREDIT Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade

 

Madigan Army Medical Center

Tacoma

Credit: Leapfrog
loading...

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center

Auburn

loading...

Credit: Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital

Spokane

loading...

Credit: Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital

Puyallup

loading...

Credit: Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Swedish Edmonds Hospital

Edmonds

loading...

Credit: Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill

Seattle

loading...

Credit: Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Tacoma General Hospital

Tacoma

loading...

Credit: Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus (formerly Central Washington Hospital)

Wenatchee

Credit Leapfrog
loading...

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus

Wenatchee

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

EvergreenHealth Monroe

Monroe

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital

Aberdeen

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Harborview Medical Center

Seattle

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Island Health (Formerly Island Hospital)

Anacortes

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Richland

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center

Vancouver, WA

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital

Tacoma

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

Yakima

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Olympic Medical Center

Port Angeles

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Overlake Hospital Medical Center

Bellevue - Fall 2024

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Longview

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Providence Centralia Hospital

Centralia

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Providence Holy Family Hospital

Spokane

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Everett

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Spokane

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Providence St. Mary Medical Center

Walla Walla

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Providence St. Peter Hospital

Olympia

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Samaritan Hospital

Moses Lake

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Skagit Valley Hospital

Mount Vernon

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Trios Southridge Hospital

Kennewick

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus

Seattle

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus

Seattle

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Valley Medical Center

Renton

loading...

Credit Leapfrog

This Hospital's Grade - Fall 2024

 

Cascade Valley Hospital

Arlington

Credit Leapfrog
loading...

This Hospital's Grade -  Fall 2024

 

