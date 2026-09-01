It's become the beer nobody can find on the West Coast.

Somewhere out there, roughly 34,000 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon are missing, and nobody — not Pabst, not the Montclair Police Department, not the internet sleuths trying to crack the case — knows exactly where. The heist happened August 17 at an Anheuser-Busch distribution center in Southern California, and police say it wasn't a smash-and-grab. Someone showed up with fraudulent paperwork, posed as the scheduled pickup driver, and simply drove the cargo away.

That's 1,602 cases in total, weighing close to 40,000 pounds with pallets included — likely the largest beer heist ever recorded.

Pabst Isn't Playing It Quiet

The company's response has been anything but corporate-boring. "To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have; we just wish you obtained it the honorable way," Pabst posted on Instagram before issuing an actual deadline. "You have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truckload of beer, no questions asked." A follow-up update kept the pressure on: "Beer is getting warmer, trail is getting colder. Clock's still ticking."

Underneath the humor, there's a real reward on the table, and Montclair police believe this theft might connect to a second fraudulent pickup that same morning — an Arizona-bound shipment worth roughly $45,000 that also never arrived.

What This Means If You Spot a Deal

Here's the part that matters for anyone in the Wenatchee Valley: stolen goods this large tend to surface fast, often at flea markets, garage sales, or through someone's cousin selling "a great deal" out of a garage. If a stack of PBR shows up somewhere for suspiciously cheap in the coming weeks, it's worth a second look at where it actually came from.

Pabst is asking anyone with information to reach out directly through social media or tip off the Montclair Police Department. Twenty tons of beer doesn't just disappear quietly — somebody, somewhere, knows something.

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