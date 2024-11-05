Moses Lake Man Arrested For Murdering Grandfather

A Grant County man has been arrested for murder following the discovery of his grandfather's body in Moses Lake over the weekend.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shallow grave near Stanley Road in the Cascade Valley area on Sunday.

Investigators found the body of 75-year-old Richard Andrews at the scene and subsequently traced his death to a residence on Dale Street in the Knolls Vista neighborhood approximately three miles away.

Officers arrested the victim's grandson, 27-year-old Isaiah Thomas, at the residence where they say the two had been living.

Moses Lake Police Capt. Jeff Sursely says it's believed Thomas transported Andrews' body from the home in a pickup truck.

Thomas was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Sursely says the cause of Andrews' death is still being investigated and more information will be released later in the week.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is also assisting with the investigation.