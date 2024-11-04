Residents of Douglas County can see the ballot handling process for themselves.

A public viewing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville. There will be separate tours at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. (The courthouse is located at 203 S. Rainier St.)

According to Auditor Thad Duvall, the body politic has many misconceptions about election integrity. He wants to dispel the confusion once and for all. Thankfully he has help from the Interfaith Justice Coalition, a local advocacy group.

"They're the ones that actually put this together," Duvall says. "They want the public to have a better understand of how elections work - so that people can have confidence in elections. That's kind of their goal with what they're doing."

"Part of that outreach is bringing people to the Douglas County Auditor's Office to watch the process."

But Wednesday is not necessarily an anomaly, Duvall says. When it comes to election mechanics, he says the county is not circumspect about what it shares with the public.

"Let me be clear: the entire process is open and transparent to anybody who wants to come watch. They're welcome any time from when we start processing ballots a couple of weeks ahead of time...all the way until we certify. But [Wednesday] has kind of been set aside by the [Interfaith Justice Coalition]."

Meanwhile in Chelan County, Auditor Skip Moore also has viewings planned on Wednesday (same times as above). The Chelan County Courthouse is located at 350 Orondo Ave. in Wenatchee.

Click here to RSVP. There are dozens of remaining slots in both counties, but signup is required.