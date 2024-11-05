The Washington State Patrol is reporting a collision in Moses Lake.

Troopers say that around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, 24-year-old semi driver Brandon Bourget, of Boise, was northbound on SR 17. Bourget fell asleep; both and the semi and its attached trailer veered off the roadway.

The semi soon came to rest on its top, but according to troopers, Bourget was snugly fastened in the cab. He had to be "extricated," or removed, from the semi. Bourget was then transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Bourget is said to have been wearing his seatbelt.

The WSP has ruled out drugs and alcohol as causal factors.