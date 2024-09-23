What is the Most Affordable Washington Community?

Home prices, rent, and inflation have increased in recent years.

If you are looking around Washington for affordable places to live - The people at 247wallst have done some legwork to show you places from most affordable to most expensive.

The ranking used price, income, and demographic information from Redfin, HomeSnacks, World Population Review, and Tripadvisor.

How did Homesnacks create their cost of living index?

They used statistical categories - including the cost of housing, transportation, services, groceries, healthcare, and utilities.

The United States Average is 100. In a little bit, we'll compare that number with Washington's most affordable community.

I’m not surprised at who was listed as the most expensive region in Washington.

The most populated region of Seattle - Bellevue -Tacoma has over 4 million residents. Live here? You’ll definitely need a fair amount of income to enjoy a comfortable living. The overall cost of living (as of 2022) was listed as 13.7% higher than the U.S. average.

How does that compare to Wenatchee?

Why Wenatchee? It's where I live and I really like it here.

The cost of living here is 3.2 % higher than the U.S. average. The median household income is just under $4,000 of the Washington state average of $91,000. The average home value (in 2024) in Wenatchee, WA is $471,658.

The most affordable town in Washington is Grandview, WA.

A recent population listing in 2022 was 11,000 and is located between Yakima and the Tri-Cities.

Granview's Cost of Living Index: 79 (compared to the average National U.S. index of 100.)

The median price of a home here is just over $307,000. Average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment is $1,005. Median household income is just above $70,000 - over $21,000 less than the statewide average.

