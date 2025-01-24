Best Small Coziest Towns in USA: 3 WA Towns Made the List

My family loves finding small, cozy towns ( I’ve already sent my wife this list of the most coziest small towns in America, as ranked by WeGoDating.com.)

How did they rank the cozy towns?

They put a lot of weight on quality skiing or if the town has a breathtaking waterfront location that feels secluded from the outside world. Historical charm ticks some boxes. For the list of all 171 small American towns - Click this link.

Here are the 13 small towns that made the cozy list

Winter fun in Washington Canva loading...

#129 Port Townsend, Washington

This historic Victorian seaport is known for its preserved 19th-century architecture and excellent arts community. Its surrounding beaches offer views of the Cascade and Olympic Mountain ranges.

#99 Hood River, Oregon

This hidden gem in Columbia River Gorge is known for great hiking, windsurfing, and world-class trail running. Hood River, surrounded by miles and miles of agriculture, offers a thriving restaurant culture that provides the perfect weekend away,

#89 Cannon Beach, Oregon



Every time I visit this great Oregon coastal town, I notice people from around the world in the city to see Haystack Rock. Planning on visiting? Make sure you time your beach walk at low tide and bring your camera! Afterward, enjoy the fantastic art scene and places to grab a bite to eat and some coffee or a latte.

#75 Whitefish, Montana

It’s more than just a scenic skiing and snowboarding resort town. Whitefish is a great place to make your weeklong hub to visit great hiking or mountain bike trails. You’ll also want to visit Glacier National Park. Afterward, grab food and drink and join Whitefish’s great arts community.

#65 Manzanita, Oregon

I’m unsurprised to see this charming coastal town finish higher on the list than its more famous neighbor. There are less crowds. Views Neahkahnie Mountain (which is hiking-friendly for you and your kids.) This small town also has cozy local shops and a great bite to eat. We love to camp at Manzanita State Park and walk or bike into town.

#64 Friday Harbor, Washington

This cozy town is the first thing you see when getting off the ferry on San Juan Island. You love eating and looking out at the harbor and the mountains on a clear day. Try a whale-watching opportunity to see the famous resident J, K, and L killer whale pods.

#34 Wallace, Idaho

This historic mining town calls itself the "Silver Capital of the World." Home of the last remaining stoplight on I-90 and home to the famous Blackboard Cafe. If you’re a fan of the 90s blockbuster movie “Dantes Peak,” It was filmed in Wallace!

#29 Big Sky, Montana

Like Whitefish, Montana, Big Sky is another cozy mountain community with a world-class ski resort. No matter the time of year, you’ll find great outdoor activities. This a great town to stay in for your visit to nearby Yellowstone National Park.

#28 McCall, Idaho

McCall is a resort town on beautiful Payette Lake. It is known for its three ski areas and the annual McCall Winter Carnival that began 100 years ago in 1924!

#23 Joseph, Oregon

This town in Eastern Oregon sits at the base of the Wallowa Mountains—plan on hiking nearby Wallowa Lake or taking in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Tourists gush online about the views from the Wallowa Lake Gondola.

#21 Ketchum, Idaho

Come for world-class skiing and other great year-round outdoor activities. Ketchum’s downtown scene has great, cozy restaurants, shops, and art galleries.

#15 Leavenworth, Washington

I’m partial to our world-famous Bavarian-themed neighbor. When it reinvented itself as a German Alps town in the mid-1960s, it caught the imagination of people from around the Pacific Northwest and worldwide.

#3 Stanley, Idaho

In the heart of the cold, rugged Sawtooth Mountains, Stanley offers a cozy place to settle down or go full-tilt and play hard in its many outdoor options - in all four seasons!