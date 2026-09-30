Fall changes everything on Blewett. Mornings arrive cooler, and deer behavior shifts right along with the temperature. Deer that spent all summer grazing one small patch of woods suddenly start covering serious ground, moving through territory they'd barely touched in July and August. Blewett Pass cuts straight through that range, and traffic there picks up during the hours when drivers can see the least—sunrise and sundown.

Nationally, October, November, and December account for 41% of all animal collision insurance claims, according to State Farm's most recent annual data. November alone sees more than twice the average monthly rate.

Speed and Headlights Matter More Than People Think

State Farm's core guidance comes down to one simple benchmark: drive at a speed that lets you stop within the distance your headlights actually illuminate. On an unlit stretch like Blewett Pass, that often means going slower than the posted limit, especially right around dawn or dusk when deer are most active, and visibility drops fast.

Deer whistles, the aftermarket devices some drivers mount on their bumpers, don't hold up under scrutiny. No scientific evidence supports the idea that they actually scare animals away from the road.

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If You See One — Or Hit One

The advice that saves lives is counterintuitive for many drivers: don't swerve hard to avoid a deer. Braking straight and staying in your lane, even if you make contact, is almost always safer than jerking the wheel into oncoming traffic or off the shoulder into a ditch.

If a collision does happen, pull over safely, turn on hazard lights, and call for help rather than approaching the animal ��� a frightened, injured deer can still be dangerous. Most drivers are covered through comprehensive coverage rather than standard collision coverage, so confirm that detail with your insurer before the season gets underway.

For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley who makes the Blewett Pass drive regularly this fall, a little extra caution during those early morning and evening hours costs nothing and could prevent a genuinely bad night on a dark two-lane road.

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