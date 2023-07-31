Your 2023 Blue Angels/Seafair Viewing Guide

A guide to watching the US Navy’s aerobatic team over Seattle.

Plan on going to check out the Seafair Hydroplane races and the Blue Angels zipping over the log boom on Lake Washington?

No? You’re gonna want to change your plans and go. Featured this year is the plane that stars in Top Gun Maverick: The Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet has made their debut this season. The US Navy has switched from the smaller heritage Hornet to the more powerful Super Hornet.

The Blue Angels flight schedule

For three days, Friday August 4th, Saturday August 5th, Sunday August 6th The Blue Angels provide an hour-long show, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm each day.

Other aircraft will provide entertainment from the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the US Coast Guard, and the US Air Force.

The Blue Angels Practice flights occur late Thursday morning into mid afternoon (August 3rd)

11am - 12 Noon: Practice for Blue Angel “Diamond 4” planes (#1-4)

Noon – 1pm: Practice for Blue Angels solo planes (#5-6)

2:20–3:20 pm: The second practice run for Blue Angel "Diamond 4"

3:20–3:30pm: Practice flight for the U.S. Navy C-130J Hercules Fat Albert

Where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle on the free

Central Area Senior Center overlook

Colman Park

Day Street Boat Ramp

Genesee Park (Thursday and Friday)

Lake Washington at the T Dock - This location is just at the northern edge of the North Leschi Marina.

Leschi Park

Madison Park

Madrona Beach

Mount Baker Beach

Pritchard Island Beach

Seward Park

Two Great Ways to check out the Blue Angels Air Show (with a paid ticket)

Boeing Seafair Air Show at Genesee Park. Get up close for the roar of the jets and the hydroplanes on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: Friday $45. Saturday and Sunday $95.

Seafair BBQ Cruise from Waterways Cruises. 3 ½ hours cruise gets you up close to Blue Angels via Lake Union and Lake Washington ($122 per ticket)

INFO SOURCE: Seafair.com

