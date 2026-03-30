The Wenatchee AppleSox are adding three talented players from Cal Poly for the 2026 summer season. Fans in Wenatchee can look forward to seeing new faces from California at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.

Introducing the New Mustangs To Wenatchee

Gavin Spiridonoff, Kelley Crawford, and Sean McGrath will join the roster for the 2026 West Coast League season. These Cal Poly University Mustangs bring fresh energy to the Valley as the AppleSox gear up for another competitive summer. All three are young, motivated athletes who fit right in with Wenatchee’s summer league tradition, where players grow in front of enthusiastic local fans and often return as stronger athletes and future professionals. The team announced that, andwill join the roster for the 2026 West Coast League season. Thesebring fresh energy to the Valley as the AppleSox gear up for another competitive summer. All three are young, motivated athletes who fit right in with Wenatchee’s summer league tradition, where players grow in front of enthusiastic local fans and often return as stronger athletes and future professionals.

Gavin Spirdonoff — Freshman, 2B

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A versatile middle infielder from Cal Poly and a former Trinity League Gold Glover. Spirdonoff brings West Coast League experience from a previous stint with Kelowna. Currently batting .267 with a .963 fielding percentage, he adds significant depth and a proven defensive edge to the AppleSox infield for 2026.

Kelley Crawford — High School Senior, RHP

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A Cal Poly commit arriving fresh from Junipero Serra High School. Crawford boasts a stellar 2.16 career ERA and 50 strikeouts. While not a power pitcher, his 84 mph fastball and 73 mph slider provide a deceptive velocity differential designed to keep college hitters off-balance this summer.

Sean McGrath — Freshman, RHP

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A standout from San Marin High with a dominant 0.99 career high school ERA and 197 strikeouts. Though he is currently adjusting to the collegiate level at Cal Poly, his elite prep pedigree suggests significant upside. McGrath aims to regain his "lethal" high school form during his first summer season in Wenatchee.

The AppleSox Tradition and Community

The AppleSox have always been an important step for college players who want to improve their skills against strong competition and enjoy the unique supportive atmosphere of the Wenatchee Valley. It’s a great place for players to develop.

What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?

The Wenatchee AppleSox are a top collegiate summer baseball team that brings talented college players to the Wenatchee Valley. These athletes use wood bats and play in the West Coast League (WCL), a leading developmental league with teams from Washington, Oregon, and Canada. The WCL is similar to professional minor-league baseball. The AppleSox have won five West Coast League championships, which is the second-most in league history.

When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?

The 2026 AppleSox season starts on the road in Edmonton on Friday, May 29. The home opener is Friday, June 5, when the AppleSox host Kamloops at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium on the Wenatchee Valley College campus. The team will play 29 home games through mid-August. Season tickets are available now at applesox.com/season-tickets

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