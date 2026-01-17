Fast food isn’t cheap anymore; prices have risen due to pandemic impacts, higher rents, and franchise fees, while portions shrink. Delish ranked the most expensive fast-food cheeseburgers. Though fast food is often seen as budget-friendly compared to sit-down restaurants, today’s prices are much higher than the days of 29-cent McDonald’s cheeseburgers.

6. Jack In The Box Jumbo Jack

The Jack in the Box burger selection is expansive, but the Jumbo Jack is the cheapest, most standard option at $5.99, making it relatively expensive. Usually, a double cheeseburger costs less elsewhere.

5. Wendy’s Dave’s Single

Wendy’s Dave’s Single features a quarter-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, Heinz ketchup, mayo, and onions on a toasted bun. It’s popular but costs about $6.99.

4. McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Deluxe

The Quarter Pounder Deluxe has similar ingredients to the Dave’s Single but costs $7.69, which supports claims that McDonald's prices have doubled in the last decade, reflecting their high prices.

3. Burger King Whopper

Burger King’s Whopper costs $7.99, the same as Shake Shack’s. It features a flame-grilled beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and sliced onion on sesame buns.

Also 3. Shake Shack Shackburger

Shake Shack’s Shackburger costs $7.99 for a single and $10.99 for a double. It's close in price to the most expensive choice. The Shackburger, the simplest menu item, has one Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and Shack sauce.

2. Carl’s Jr. Single Big Carl

Surprised to see this West Coast burger chain high on the list? Carl’s Jr., known for charbroiled burgers, offers the ‘Single Big Carl’ for $8.79, with a beef patty, sauce, cheese, and lettuce on a seeded bun.

The #1 Most Expensive: The Five Guys Cheeseburger

Five Guys, known for the unhealthiest and most expensive burger in the country, offers a $12.99 classic cheeseburger with American cheese, fresh patties, and a toasted sesame bun.

