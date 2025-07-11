Most names in Washington state have a Native American origin, such as Okanogan and Nisqually. So, how did the Columbia River get its name? Was it named after Native references or by Lewis and Clark? The answer might surprise you!

How big is the Columbia River?

I was surprised to learn how long a river it is. The mighty Columbia is 1,243 miles long! It also has a drainage basin covering about 259,000 square miles, roughly the size of France.

Is the Columbia River the longest in the United States?

No, but it's the fourth-largest river by volume in North America.

The Columbia River provides food and habitat for a wide range of wildlife and is a popular recreational spot for people everywhere.

Honestly, I can’t imagine not living right next to the Columbia River—water sports, fun, and wildlife are all around. The Columbia River provides quality of life.

How many Tributaries does the Columbia River have?

According to the Oregon Encyclopedia:

The river’s main stem gathers water from ten principal tributaries that drain 259,000 square miles in seven U.S. states and one Canadian province.

How did the Columbia River get its name?

Captain Robert Grey, for whom Grey Harbor County is named, was the individual who, in 1792, officially discovered the mouth of the Columbia River.



His ship was named the "Columbia." So, it's interesting to know that the Columbia River was named after Captain Grey's boat!

The Columbia River is beautiful. It provides power to many around America, and some even say it's one of the seven wonders east of the Cascades.

