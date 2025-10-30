If you drive anywhere in North Central Washington’s Columbia Basin, you’ll come across hundreds of acres of green-husked cornfields.

How much corn is harvested annually in Washington?

According to a 2016 estimate, Washington farmers harvested nearly 100,000 acres of sweet corn. In contrast, approximately 200,000 acres of field corn are harvested annually in Washington.

Locally, we have two popular varieties of Sweet Corn in North Central Washington: the tried and true—and delicious—Quincy Corn. Another popular variety, Kallstrom Corn, is from the fields of the Kallstrom family in Ephrata.

When do the farmers know when to harvest the corn?

The rule is when the ear pulls away from the stalk. Farmers also note the silk that appears on the ear. When does the silk turn brown and brittle at the ends? Quickly get to work!

How does the corn tell us about the upcoming winter?

The chilly feeling of fall is back, with snow already dressing the surrounding mountain tops in white.

Farmers have long known how bad winters will be - based on the willy worms you find in the ears of corn. A harsh and severe winter is in store if you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or white.

Check the thickness of the corn husk

When you purchase the ears of your locally produced corn, check the husks to see if they’re thicker or thinner than usual. According to the Farmer's Almanac, thicker-than-average corn husks will indicate a harsher-than-normal winter is coming our way.

