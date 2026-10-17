Yes, going out to eat has gotten more expensive over the past few years. But we still feel the need to splurge and enjoy life. But at what cost? A new study from Manhattan Mental Health Counseling ranked the most expensive places in America to have a social life. Researchers compared 48 states, adding up what people pay for the basics of going out: a casual meal, a cappuccino, a beer, a movie ticket, and getting around, including transit passes, taxi fares, and gas.

New York took the top spot with a score of 67.03 out of 100, which is not a prize anyone wants. A movie ticket there averages $22.50, the highest in the country, and an inexpensive meal runs $26.50.

Washington Lands at No. 2

Washington came in second, and the numbers explain why. A meal averages $28 here, and a beer averages $9. We also have the highest average monthly take-home pay in the study, $6,281, but that doesn’t offset these high prices.

This fits a broader pattern. Washington’s cost of living has risen faster than in any other state over the past decade, at double California’s rate. Gas prices here often rank among the nation’s highest, and groceries rank fourth overall. Before writing this article, I filled up my vehicle at a local Wenatchee Valley gas station and noticed diesel was over $7 a gallon. It's no wonder that shipping companies that deliver food supplies to grocery stores and restaurants have to account for soaring fuel prices.

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Rhode Island placed third, with meals averaging $30.67. California was fourth, and Nevada rounded out the top five on steep grocery bills and $25 dinners.

Where Going Out Is Cheaper

South Dakota was the study's bargain, ranking 48th with a score of 31.63. Meals there average $14.85, and a cappuccino costs $4.58. With no state income tax and low housing costs, annual living expenses average about $54,100, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

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Kentucky (47th) and Mississippi (46th) are also wallet-friendly. Kentuckians pay $16.73 for a meal and $5.08 for a beer, and Mississippi movie tickets average $11.72. Kansas and Iowa round out the bottom five, with cheap dining and low taxi fares, and beer under $5 in both.

For those of us in North Central Washington, the numbers match what you probably feel at the register. A night out here still costs less than in Seattle, but the savings are narrowing. If a $9 beer stings, look for happy hours and local events, and remember that a good evening doesn’t need a big bill.

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