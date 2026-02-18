Crews are actively engaged in snow and ice control across the districts as necessary. They are also monitoring drainage issues and addressing ditching needs throughout the areas.

* Chelan - The crew will be mowing along South Lakeshore Road.

* Entiat District - Watch for crews clearing brush on Johnson Creek Road, followed by ditching on Swakane Canyon Road.

* Cashmere - The team will be repairing potholes across the district. This work may require one-lane traffic control with flaggers.

* Leavenworth - Crews are ditching on Chumstick Highway at Beaver Hill and repairing potholes. Expect one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in these work zones. Please reduce your speed as you approach our crews and follow the flaggers' instructions.

ANNUAL WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS COMING

Please be aware that seasonal weight restrictions will begin this week on certain county roads. These restrictions are initiated by our road foremen, and the timing may vary by district. As a result, you might see restrictions implemented in one part of the county while others begin later. We recommend checking our website and Facebook page regularly for updates. Snowmelt and runoff can weaken road surfaces and cause costly damage. To protect the roadways, we implement temporary weight restrictions each year. Exempt from these restrictions are emergency vehicles, school buses, and vehicles with a gross weight of 34,000 pounds or less. All other vehicles must obtain a special county permit, which is available online.

A rockfall last week on Sleepy Hollow Road was cleaned up quickly by the Cashmere District road crew. via Chelan County Public Works A rockfall last week on Sleepy Hollow Road was cleaned up quickly by the Cashmere District road crew. via Chelan County Public Works loading...

ROAD ALERT

The seasonal closure of Burch Mountain Road in Wenatchee begins on Tuesday, February 17. This temporary closure affects the dirt section of the roadway, starting at the gate. During winter, recurring cycles of freezing and thawing can damage unpaved portions of county roads. Each year, the county temporarily closes three roads to general traffic: Burch Mountain Road, Horse Lake Road, and Oklahoma Gulch Road. All three roads are set to reopen on April 1.

BEAVER HILL

With US 2 now open between Coles Corner and Leavenworth, county crews are beginning repairs on potholes along Chumstick Highway (see the THIS WEEK section above). You may encounter single-lane traffic in the area this week while crews perform ditching for safety. The permanent repair of the landslide area at Beaver Hill will require a full closure lasting about a week; however, this work will not take place until after the school year ends. You can expect this closure to occur in late June or July. We will notify everyone once we have specific dates.

(Story credit: Jill Fitzsimmons, Chelan County Public Works)

