This is not a list you want to be on, but unfortunately, no place is entirely free or safe from crime.

There are a ton of different crimes, from porch pirates stealing a package off your front step to more serious crimes like armed robbery and the like.

Some good news?

Three Washington cities were recently named some of the best places to live.

These cities?

Bellevue, Kirkland, and Sammamish. Read more to find out what made them stand out as great places to live based on some critical quality of life metrics.

Sadly, there's one city in the state that made a similar list for the opposite reason.

U.S. News & World Report Names 25 Most Dangerous Cities

As they always do, the U.S. News & World Report released its list of the 25 most dangerous cities in the country for 2025 and 2026. The list is mainly comprised of big cities, which is not a huge surprise.

Unfortunately for Washington, one city made the list, placing right in the middle of the top 25 most dangerous cities in the country. You probably won't be surprised which city it is, either.

Tacoma Named The 14th Most Dangerous City In U.S.

Tacoma just missed making the Dirty Dozen top 12 most dangerous cities in America. All the towns on this perilous list have neighborhoods that are not so safe.

U.S. News & World Report crafted this list using the murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people according to FBI crime reports. It's hard to argue with that.

And the most dangerous spot in the country for 2025 - 2026? That would be Memphis, Tennessee. Oakland, California, came in second, and St. Louis, Missouri, came in third—better luck to all next year.

