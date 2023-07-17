Crumbl Cookie, Welcome to Wenatchee WA!

I love a good cookie! And Crumbl Cookie Company knows where it's at! Just take a look at these I got while visiting Yakima WA! (see picture below)

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva Photo Credit: Aly/Canva loading...

The cookies are the bigger than your hands! (unless you have huge hands, then I don't know what to tell ya.)

We get to Welcome to Wenatchee WA,

Crumbl Cookies!

If you've never visited a Crumbl Cookie, here's some things to know...

They offer seasonal cookies to choose from.

The cookies are soft and perfect for dipping into some milk.

They have an app to keep an up to date list of cookies they are selling locally.

THEY ARE SO GOOD!!!!

Where is Crumbl Cookie going to be in Wenatchee WA?!

The new store location will be where the NCW Beauty Supply Store used to be, corner store across the parking lot from Ulta Beauty.

I got to speak with Apple City Electric who's handling the remodeling inside the store, when Crumbl may be opening up.

Pete with Apple City Electric said:

"When we get done in here, about 3 weeks out, they should be open not much longer after."

In the meantime, we can just drool over these Instagram posts...

Crumbl Cookies has a cool story behind the company.

Started off in Logan Utah, 2017!

A rather new company ran by two cousins!

"Since opening its doors five years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 800+ bakeries in 49 states, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the U.S. In 2023," - Crumbl Cookie (about us)

Crumbl Cookies - Freshly Baked & Home Delivered Cookies

Im super excited to get some Crumbl Cookies in my belly!

