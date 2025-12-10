December is an excellent month for retail sales. If you missed Black Friday or still need gifts, now is a great time to shop!

Many retailers want to clear their shelves before the new year, so you'll find deeper discounts and more promotional codes. By combining coupons, cash-back offers, and clearance prices, you can turn a good deal into an even better one.

Keep these December best buys in mind

Apparel: This month offers some of the lowest prices on clothing all year. Many stores keep Cyber Monday deals going into the first week of December. Be on the lookout for winter coats, pajamas, athletic wear, and accessories that are surprisingly cheap.

Appliances: Big-box stores lower prices on major appliances and smaller kitchen gadgets to make space for January’s new items. It's a great time to buy brands like Keurig, Ninja, or KitchenAid at a discount. You can also find deals on cookware, vacuums, and other home essentials.

Beauty & Fragrance Bundles: December is a great time to find holiday beauty sets, perfect for gifts or treating yourself. Prices drop even more after Christmas, especially on limited-edition items.

Electronics: You can still find good tech deals through Cyber Week, especially if you're flexible with brands. Expect discounts on TVs, headphones, cameras, and gaming gear. Open-box or display models often offer the most significant savings.

Gift Cards: Restaurants and stores often give bonus gift cards in December. For example, if you spend $50, you might receive an extra $10; paying $100 could earn you a $25 bonus. These gift cards make great last-minute gifts.

Holiday Decor: If you wait to decorate, you’ll find prices on lights, ornaments, and trees drop quickly around mid-December. After Christmas, expect heavy discounts on all holiday items. It’s the best time to stock up for next year.

Shoes: This month, footwear brands are offering significant sales, especially on boots. Look for discounts on sneakers, winter boots, and everyday shoes. Online-only deals can provide even better savings.

Toys & Games: December is a good time for toy clearance sales, ideal for small gifts or stocking stuffers as the holiday approaches. Prices can drop by up to 50% on games, puzzles, and gift sets. After Christmas, look for significant toy sales to fill your gift closet for birthdays.

Need some hot Christmas shopping ideas? Look below.

