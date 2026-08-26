News of Dolly Parton's passing is spreading across America. She was well-loved and had lots of love to give. It is hard to believe that Dolly Parton, an American icon, has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Dolly Parton was 80 years old.

Three years ago, Dolly Parton visited Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. She was asked, "Why does everyone, from all walks of life, love her?"

Her answer:

“People just accept me because I accept them. I accept everybody I care about, everybody. I try to find the God light in everybody. I try to appreciate and respect who people are. You don’t have to be perfect and you don’t have to believe what I believe. You just be you and be your best you…I think people know that my heart is good, or I try to be good. I mean, I’m no angel and that’s all anybody can do.” - Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton. Pantages Theater (2023) CREDIT: KING 5 Seattle KING 5 Seattle (via YouTube)

She was in town to spread the word of her successful “Imagination Library.” The program helps children from birth to their 5th birthday learn the powerful gift of reading.

ImaginationLibraryWashington.org ImaginationLibraryWashington.org

Families (regardless of income) who enroll online get a free book in the mail each and every month! Details to enroll your child HERE.

KING 5 Seattle KING 5 Seattle (via YouTube)

The Tacoma Youth Symphony started off the visit with a rendition of Dolly’s “9 to 5.” She then took to the stage and entertained the crowd with two songs on her sparkly, bejeweled guitar, "Coat of Many Colors" and "Try."

KING 5 Seattle KING 5 Seattle (via YouTube)

She'd also hinted that day at an upcoming album featuring two Washington musicians — a duet with Heart's Ann Wilson on "Magic Man," and a Rolling Stones cover alongside P!nk and Ravensdale's own Brandi Carlile.

For a Tennessee icon, Dolly Parton left an oddly personal mark on this corner of the country. Somewhere in the Wenatchee Valley tonight, a kid is probably getting their monthly Imagination Library book in the mail — a small, quiet piece of a legacy that reached even the towns she never got to visit.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has been up and running since 1995. The program has delivered more than 200 million free books to children under the age of 5.

More information on enrolling your child and getting free books every month: imaginationlibrarywashington.org

Watch KING 5's full interview from 2023 with Dolly Parton here:

Dolly Parton's Charity Work: Imagination Library, the Dollywood Foundation + More Important Efforts Although it's tough to narrow down Dolly Parton's most impressive charity achievements, these are five of the most important ones:

Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs: Her Biggest Hits And Most Underrated Deep Cuts There are many country music legends in the business, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another as universally revered as Dolly Parton. Here are 20 of her greatest songs of all time.