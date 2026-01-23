A Washington State House member has proposed that the Washington State Patrol should be barred from hiring Trump-era immigration enforcement officers.

Rep. Tarra Simmons (D-Bremerton) explained her proposal this week.​

“In this Washington, we have worked incredibly hard to build trust between law enforcement and the community. In most Washington agencies, the men and women who step up to serve have developed a culture of holding each other accountable to the highest professional standards. The last thing we need is infiltration of ICE agents trained during the Trump Administration to send us backwards.”​ -- Rep. Tarra Simmons

Simmons' HB2641 would prohibit all state law enforcement agencies from hiring anyone sworn in as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on or after Jan. 20, 2025.​

Get our free mobile app

The Center Square reported both state and federal laws prohibit employment discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, and disability. Those protected classes do not address prior employment history or political affiliation.

The Washington State Attorney General Nik Brown has not commented on the bill's legality.

Former Chelan County Sheriff Blasts Proposed Bill

12th District Rep. Brian Burnett (R-Chelan) said the legislation would undermine the hiring of law enforcement officers in Washington, which is last in the nation for the number of first responders per capita.

“HB 2641 is a discriminatory proposal that moves Washington in the wrong direction at a time when public safety and recruitment are already under strain" --Rep. Brian Burnett to Center Square

Burnett is a former Chelan County Sheriff and a 25-year veteran of law enforcement and serves on the committee that handles policing along with Simmons.

“Federal officers seeking to return to local policing bring experience, training, and a commitment to lawful service that should be evaluated on individual merit, not political litmus tests. We should be focused on strengthening collaboration, supporting officers who carry out their legal duties, and rebuilding our law enforcement workforce, not advancing policies that weaken it further.” --Rep. Burnett to Center Square

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled state and local governments cannot hire or fire based on political affiliation and in violation of the First Amendment.​

Illinois is also considering a ban on hiring ICE officers serving under the second Trump administration.

Curiously, the bans would not ban the hiring of immigration enforcement officers who worked under the first Trump term or in prior administrations