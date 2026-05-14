Get Free Kids Bike Helmets This Saturday at Eastmont Park!
It is that time of year again! If you are looking for a way to get the kids outside while keeping them safe on two wheels, Eastmont Community Park is the place to be this Saturday.
The Annual East Wenatchee Bike Rodeo is a local favorite for good reason. It combines exciting activities with important safety lessons. Here is what you need to know for this weekend’s event:
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, May 16th, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location: Eastmont Community Park (look for the KW3 tent)
- Ages: Designed for ages 4–18 (though all are welcome!)
What’s Happening?
The Bike Rodeo is more than just a safety talk. It’s a hands-on event that helps kids feel comfortable and confident riding their bikes.
- Free Bike Helmets: Getting the right fit is important. Experts will be there to give out and fit helmets for kids at no cost, while supplies last.
- The Safety Course: Kids can ride through a marked course in the park that finishes at the pump track.
- Timed Trials: Kids who like a challenge can try timed races on the track, with prizes for top finishers.
Why It Matters
E-bikes and scooters are becoming increasingly popular, making road safety more important than ever. These bikes can go fast, so wearing a well-fitting helmet is a must. This event helps make helmet use normal and gives kids the safety tips they need before summer riding begins.
Pro-Tip: Bring the whole family, grab a helmet, and take the opportunity to explore the Apple Capital Loop Trail afterward to put those new safety skills to use!
Grand Junction E-Bike Use Is Up: 10 Safety Tips Riders Should Follow
In Grand Junction, it’s getting harder to hit the Riverfront Trail without seeing e-bikes zip past at noticeably higher speeds. With more than 28 miles of connected paved paths drawing commuters and recreational riders alike, the surge is impossible to ignore—and it’s starting to raise real safety questions about how these shared spaces are used.
Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams