It is that time of year again! If you are looking for a way to get the kids outside while keeping them safe on two wheels, Eastmont Community Park is the place to be this Saturday.

The Annual East Wenatchee Bike Rodeo is a local favorite for good reason. It combines exciting activities with important safety lessons. Here is what you need to know for this weekend’s event:

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 16th, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Eastmont Community Park (look for the KW3 tent)

Ages: Designed for ages 4–18 (though all are welcome!)

What’s Happening?

The Bike Rodeo is more than just a safety talk. It’s a hands-on event that helps kids feel comfortable and confident riding their bikes.

Free Bike Helmets: Getting the right fit is important. Experts will be there to give out and fit helmets for kids at no cost, while supplies last.

The Safety Course: Kids can ride through a marked course in the park that finishes at the pump track.

Timed Trials: Kids who like a challenge can try timed races on the track, with prizes for top finishers.

Eastmontparks.com Eastmontparks.com loading...

Why It Matters

E-bikes and scooters are becoming increasingly popular, making road safety more important than ever. These bikes can go fast, so wearing a well-fitting helmet is a must. This event helps make helmet use normal and gives kids the safety tips they need before summer riding begins.

Pro-Tip: Bring the whole family, grab a helmet, and take the opportunity to explore the Apple Capital Loop Trail afterward to put those new safety skills to use!