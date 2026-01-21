Here’s How to Save $100 On Your Electric Bill
We're fortunate not to pay high power bills in North Central Washington. That said, we can save a significant amount of money by using some handy tips to help you lower your electric bill during the colder winter months. Keep reading for some friendly expert advice on saving energy without making big changes to your daily routine.
Ways to save on your power bill
Switching to LED bulbs if not already done (they use 75-90% less energy than incandescents).
Lowering the thermostat a few degrees and using blankets/space heaters strategically.
Running full loads in the dishwasher/washer instead of partial ones.
Sealing drafts around windows/doors with weatherstripping or caulk.
The big way to save $100 dollars or more
Unplug "vampire" devices and use power strips with switches: Many appliances and electronics, like TVs, chargers, game consoles, coffee makers, and even microwaves, draw "phantom" power even when turned off or in standby mode. You’ll save money in the long run simply by using the switch on a smart power strip. This will completely cut power to these items overnight or when not in use. Experts say this will potentially save you $100+ per year on your bill.
Some ideas I use at home to save
Air-drying clothes. Make sure all lights are turned off before leaving the house for work in the morning. I need to get better at remembering to unplug chargers. We installed a motion sensor for the lights in our shared bathroom upstairs. This ensures we won’t leave the light on needlessly after frequent usage. If you’re at home, make sure to check any power strips; turn them off if you’re not using them. You’ll save in the long run.
Items Adding to Your Electricity Bill You Should Unplug or Turn Off
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
These Are the Nine Items Raising Your Electric Bill in Idaho
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Poughkeepsie Man Stuck with $18k Electric Bill For His Apartment
Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler