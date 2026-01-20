Affordable housing projects in Wenatchee, Winthrop, and Chelan will receive grants from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

READ MORE: Malaga Tax Increment Financing District Closes On Deal

The City of Wenatchee's Bollinger Okanogan Apartments will receive over $523,000, while the Eider Easy Street Apartments Phase 1 Project will receive more than $1.2 million in funds. The YWCA Apartments were awarded over $179,000.

Chelan's "Chelan River Heights: Anderson Road" project received nearly $1.4 million.

Winthrop had two projects receiving grants - the Larkspur CLT Neighborhood received more than $1.1 million in funds, while the Heckendorn CLT Neighborhood received over $593,000.

The Department of Commerce announced $54.5 million in grants will help create nearly 5,000 affordable housing units across Washington. This is part of Governor Bob Ferguson's goal to make housing more affordable in the state.

“We urgently need more affordable housing all across Washington,” Gov. Ferguson said. “My administration is taking action to address our affordable housing crisis.”

The state projects needing more than a million new homes by 2044 to keep pace with anticipated population growth.

The funds are part of the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program.