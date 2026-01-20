Stoke Space Rocket Tests Could Rattle Moses Lake Communities

Stoke Space Rocket Tests Could Rattle Moses Lake Communities

Photo Credit | Stoke Space

Stoke Space, a space vehicle manufacturer located northwest of Grant County International Airport, will conduct controlled rocket detonations on Wednesday, Jan. 21, between noon and 8 p.m.

The detonations may be heard and felt throughout the Moses Lake area, particularly in the Larson Community, McConihe, Cascade Valley, and parts of Mae Valley and Westshore Drive on the west side of the lake.

No additional information is available. Questions should be directed to Stoke Space.

