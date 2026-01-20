B.J. Thurlby, a well-known champion of Northwest sweet cherries, has died at 60, just days after being named 2026’s Northwest “Cherry King.” Thurlby spent 25 years leading the Washington State Fruit Commission, promoting the region’s cherries from local orchards to nearly 30 countries around the world.

Colleagues remember him for his tireless positivity, his booming voice, and his ready laughter, even during tough seasons when growers faced hail, rain, or market pressures. “He was a great ambassador for our industry,” said Doug Field, chairman of the commission. “Those efforts will be carried on into the future. He won’t be forgotten.”

Thurlby was also known for his creative and unconventional approach to promotion. His work included K-Pop music videos filmed in Washington cherry orchards and partnerships with social media influencers to introduce Northwest cherries to new and younger audiences. He also directed funding toward scientific research exploring the health benefits of cherries, strengthening the fruit’s appeal in domestic and international markets.

In addition, Thurlby frequently represented Northwest growers overseas, helping expand the commission’s marketing reach and build long-term relationships with international buyers. Friends and colleagues say his enthusiasm for the industry made him a steady source of encouragement during challenging times.

Thurlby is survived by his wife, three children, and extended family. Friends and colleagues say his passion and positivity will be sorely missed.

