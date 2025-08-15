As another school year approaches, it also marks the start of a new season for dance and ballet classes at a local academy that won a national championship in Las Vegas last July.

Melissa Miller-Port oversees generations of dancers at Fabulous Feet Dance Studio and the Academy of Ballet. I had the opportunity to spend some time with her recently during their open house festivities, where she, along with her dancers, teachers, and parents, had much to celebrate.

Melissa Miller-Port with Connor (via Connor) Melissa Miller-Port with Connor (via Connor) loading...

Connor: Congratulations on your academy’s victory! Please tell the Wenatchee Valley what Fabulous Feet accomplished last month in July.

Melissa Miller-Port: We took home first overall for the entire competition—coming out on top over every group, large group, and line. It was an incredible win! Our C1 group and Rockstars were also selected to compete in the exclusive Judges' Choice Competition, featuring only a handful of standout routines from the entire event—and both groups won in their respective level! Across the week, our dancers earned a remarkable 43 overall placement awards, including eleven 1st Overalls. Eleanor Wood was chosen to compete in the Live Judging event, an exclusive opportunity for select soloists who stood out to the judges. Byron Iwaasa received the Faculty Choice Award—an honor given by each judge to a standout student of their choice from the entire competition. We also had nine dancers compete for National Titles, with Ivy Bitterman placing in the top 4. It was a celebration of talent, teamwork, and heart that put Wenatchee on the map—and we couldn’t be more proud of every dancer who took the stage.

C: What was the most memorable moment for you and the team during the competition in Las Vegas?

MMP: While we waited for the announcement, everyone was holding hands, quietly hoping. The second we heard our routine called, the whole Fabulous Feet crew jumped up, cheering. It was a surreal moment.

C: How did the team prepare for this national competition?

MMP: For two weeks straight, we met every single day—often for more than 12 hours. The kids worked so hard, and the progress they made in just those couple of weeks was honestly incredible.

C: Can you share a bit about the winning performance, including the theme, choreography, or music that made it stand out to the judges?

MMP: Our winning routine, Seven Birds, was choreographed by our very own Trisha Miller and brought to life through dedicated training with both Trisha Miller and Ursula Panagiotou. Their combined guidance shaped every detail—from the delicate musicality to the emotional storytelling. The music had an ethereal quality that stood in beautiful contrast to the heavier, more dramatic pieces from other groups, making the performance truly unforgettable.

C: How has this win impacted the dancers, both in terms of their confidence and their future goals in dance

MMP: Our dancers returned from this experience more inspired than ever. A few have even shared that they’re now seriously considering dance as a future career. And beyond the growth in their movement, the bond between them has deepened—they’ve become such a tight-knit group.

C: Were there any challenges or obstacles the team faced leading up to or during the competition, and how did you overcome them

MMP: The long rehearsal days were tough, but the dancers stayed focused and supported each other. Some dancers were stepping into new roles or trying things outside their comfort zones, but teamwork and determination pulled us through.

C: What role did the community or families of the dancers play in supporting the team’s journey to this national title?

MMP: Their unwavering support—through long days, late nights, and every high and low—lifted our dancers and reminded them they weren’t alone. From car rides to kind words, they showed up with love and belief, helping turn a dream into a national title. It was a victory shared by all.

Connor: What’s next for the Fabulous Feet program? (Fill us in on your upcoming Nutcracker performances in December and anything else on your calendar.)

Melissa Miller-Port: Fabulous Feet is heading into its 37th season—and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead! First up, our 18th annual Wenatchee Nutcracker is coming December 11–14, and it’s shaping up to be as magical as ever, featuring our largest cast to date. You can also catch us onstage at Holiday Spice at the Numerica PAC, where we’ll be joining other local artists to kick off the season in true Wenatchee style. After the holidays, we’ll be gearing up for our Spring Showcase on May 15–16, where families get a closer look at what our dancers have been working on in class. Then it’s full steam ahead to our big June Recital on June 13—a joyful celebration of the entire year’s growth and creativity. We’re also planning to hit the competition circuit again, as usual. And yes, you’ll see us back on stage at the Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant and Apple Blossom Festival Entertainment Stage at Memorial Park—one of our favorite ways to celebrate dance with our hometown crowd. It’s going to be a season full of sparkle, hard work, and heart.

Huge thanks to Melissa and the entire staff at Fabulous Feet for inspiring generations here in the Wenatchee Valley.

