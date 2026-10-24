I remember the first time I tried to beat Super Mario Bros. in the 90s. I probably spent an entire weekend inside, eyes glued to the screen, thumbs sore. When I finally rescued Princess Peach, I felt like I’d won something real.

So I understand the pull. That’s why one economist’s estimate caught my eye.

Trailer for the "Grand Theft Auto 6" via Getty Images Trailer for the "Grand Theft Auto 6" via Getty Images

The Math Behind a Billion-Dollar Sick Day

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on Thursday, November 19, 2026, after multiple delays. It’s a week before Thanksgiving, which makes for a handy long weekend. Economics professor José García Montalvo of Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona has run a back-of-the-envelope calculation. He estimates that about 1.5 million American workers could call in sick that day, and that average annual output is roughly $70,000 per worker. His result is about $1 billion in lost productivity for one day, a roughly 2% dip.

Keep in mind, it’s a rough estimate, not an official forecast. The figure also concentrates among younger men and tech workers, who are seen as most likely to take the day off.

There’s historical precedent. When GTA V came out in 2013, some reports said as many as 6% of workers aged 18 to 35 in cities such as Los Angeles and New York took the day off.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Does Anything Actually Disappear?

Here’s the part that eases the panic. Analysts say a one-day dip is statistically real but unlikely to leave a lasting mark on the economy. The money doesn’t vanish. It shifts. Fewer paychecks go toward work, and more dollars go toward the game, which launches at $79.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Publisher Take-Two Interactive expects more than $1 billion in operating cash flow this fiscal year, with GTA 6 as the main driver. So the cost to employers and the publisher's revenue are nearly the same size.

For Washington employers, the practical question is simpler. Who’s going to be out on November 19? A manager may want to check schedules and time-off requests before then.

And for the gamers: if you’re planning to play, take a real vacation day instead of calling in sick. Your boss will appreciate the honesty. Then settle in, charge the controller, and see if you can finish the game before Thanksgiving.

15 Video Games That Will Make You Relaxed While Playing Them There will be no controllers thrown against the wall when playing these games as they are meant to be calming and relaxing. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern