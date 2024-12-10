4 PNW Spots Named America’s ‘Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

On the LoveFood.com website, Guy Fieri lets down his guard and dishes his favorite places he’s visited for his award-winning "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" TV show.

Of Guy Fieri’s highly approved restaurants ranked in every US state - we highlight the PNW locations. Below are four Pacific Northwest establishments that made the list of most fantastic 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' locations in America.

Idaho: Jimmy’s Down the Street, Coeur d’Alene

For over 50 years, Jimmy's morphed from a quaint soda shop to its now-loved diner-style joint that won over the Inland Empire. You'll love Jimmy's Down the Street booth-style seating and veteran license plates plastered across the interior walls; Jimmy’s Down the Street impressed Guy Fieri with its gigantic caramel pecan rolls, which you'll need to try yourself! Jimmy’s Down the Street - 1613 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Montana: Storm Castle Cafe, Bozeman

Guy Fieri raved about the Storm Castle's Monte Cristo sandwich. If you missed seeing it on TV, It features savory French toast stuffed with shaved ham and Swiss cheese before being battered and fried. The Monte Cristo is served with homemade syrup, eggs, and hash browns. The well-loved Bozeman, Montana location must be on your bucket list. Storm Castle Cafe - 5 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715

Oregon: Blue Toba, Ashland

After starting as a bustling food truck, Blue Toba became the first Indonesian restaurant in Oregon. Not long after Guy Fieri raved about it - famed Cosmos TV Host Neil deGrasse Tyson stopped in and approved. What to try? Guy Fieri loved Birong Hutabarat’s famous rendang curry. The spicy dish is packed with tender beef cooked in spices and coconut milk for five hours and served with lime-leaf rice and wrap (Balinese-style green beans). Blue Toba - 145 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520

Washington: Bizzarro Italian Cafe, Seattle

This Seattle spot is known for its trinkets hanging from the ceiling. Since its opening in 1986, it continues to win over new customers. Bizarro Italian Cafe's clam linguine, made with house-made pasta and fresh Manila clams, was a favorite with Fieri when he visited. Bizzarro Italian Cafe - 1307 N 46th St, Seattle, WA 98103

