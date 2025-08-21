Quincy, Washington, was officially incorporated as a town on March 27, 1907. For many years, local farmers have produced significant amounts of food for the nation, a tradition that continues today. However, in recent times, Quincy has also become home to numerous data farms. Depending on the source, there are between 45 and 49 known data farms in the area, operated by companies such as Microsoft, Sabey, CyrusOne, and Vantage Data Centers. Quincy is emerging as a significant market for data centers.

What’s the history behind the town name?

As Americans migrated westward in the late 1800s, the number of railroad tracks increased, leading to the establishment of Quincy as a railroad camp during the construction of the Great Northern Railway in 1892. The town was named after Quincy, Illinois.

Great Northern Railroad

What’s the backstory behind the naming of the railroad stop?

Washington became a state in 1889. A few years later, a railroad camp was named Quincy, Washington, in honor of the town in Illinois. Quincy, Illinois, was named after U.S. President John Quincy Adams.

Who exactly was responsible for naming the railroad stop “Quincy”?

Jim Hill was the founder of the Great Northern Railroad and established the railroad camp in what is now Grant County in 1892. He provided his daughter with a list of names to choose from, and she selected the name "Quincy."

Why did she select Quincy?

The reason she chose that name is not clearly stated. In the late 1800s, the nation held fond memories of President John Quincy Adams.

John Quincy Adams

How many states have a town named Quincy?

There are locations named Quincy in at least 13 different U.S. states: California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.