Washington’s Top Hourly Jobs Pay Up To $58 An Hour
Have you ever wondered which hourly jobs pay the most in Washington? The Homebase team checked out the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, looking at over 5 million hourly jobs across the U.S. to find the highest-paying hourly job in each state.
With the surge in AI technology casting doubt on the long-term viability of many careers, these hourly jobs seem bulletproof.
They compared the average hourly pay for each state's hourly jobs to the national average for those roles, using BLS data and our payroll data. This helped them figure out which hourly job brings in the most money in all 50 states.
Nearly 60% of U.S. workers are paid hourly, and their wages vary widely depending on the role and where they live. While some hourly occupations are notoriously underpaid, others offer competitive pay that rivals salaried positions, especially in certain states. -Homebase
An example of pay from a random occupation in our state
In Washington, the average pay for a Dental Hygienist is about $58.69 per hour. Nationally, several hourly jobs pay over $30 an hour, with some requiring no college degree.
Need a great-paying job close to your family and friends? Look below for some ideas.
|National Average Hourly Wages For the 100 Most Common Hourly-Paid Jobs
|Rank
|Title
|Total Employment
|Hourly Mean Wage
|1
|Registered Nurses
|3,282,010
|$47.32
|2
|Dental Hygienists
|219,070
|$45.14
|3
|Diagnostic Medical Sonographers
|86,460
|$44.49
|4
|Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers
|123,680
|$43.32
|5
|Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians
|136,390
|$38.84
|6
|Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters
|455,940
|$33.63
|7
|Electricians
|742,580
|$33.47
|8
|Mobile Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Except Engines
|180,270
|$32.49
|9
|Physical Therapist Assistants
|108,010
|$32.29
|10
|Sheet Metal Workers
|117,470
|$31.78
|11
|Surgical Technologists
|113,890
|$31.64
|12
|Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators
|469,270
|$31.34
|13
|Chefs and Head Cooks
|182,320
|$31.11
|14
|Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses
|632,430
|$30.84
|15
|Carpenters
|697,740
|$30.79
|16
|Massage Therapists
|96,040
|$30.50
|17
|Drywall and Ceiling Tile Installers
|82,900
|$30.20
|18
|Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers
|396,870
|$30.14
|19
|Paramedics
|99,530
|$29.14
|20
|Postal Service Mail Carriers
|336,040
|$28.79
