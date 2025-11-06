Have you ever wondered which hourly jobs pay the most in Washington? The Homebase team checked out the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, looking at over 5 million hourly jobs across the U.S. to find the highest-paying hourly job in each state.

With the surge in AI technology casting doubt on the long-term viability of many careers, these hourly jobs seem bulletproof.

They compared the average hourly pay for each state's hourly jobs to the national average for those roles, using BLS data and our payroll data. This helped them figure out which hourly job brings in the most money in all 50 states.

Nearly 60% of U.S. workers are paid hourly, and their wages vary widely depending on the role and where they live. While some hourly occupations are notoriously underpaid, others offer competitive pay that rivals salaried positions, especially in certain states. -Homebase

An example of pay from a random occupation in our state

In Washington, the average pay for a Dental Hygienist is about $58.69 per hour. Nationally, several hourly jobs pay over $30 an hour, with some requiring no college degree.

Need a great-paying job close to your family and friends? Look below for some ideas.

National Average Hourly Wages For the 100 Most Common Hourly-Paid Jobs Rank Title Total Employment Hourly Mean Wage 1 Registered Nurses 3,282,010 $47.32 2 Dental Hygienists 219,070 $45.14 3 Diagnostic Medical Sonographers 86,460 $44.49 4 Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers 123,680 $43.32 5 Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians 136,390 $38.84 6 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters 455,940 $33.63 7 Electricians 742,580 $33.47 8 Mobile Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Except Engines 180,270 $32.49 9 Physical Therapist Assistants 108,010 $32.29 10 Sheet Metal Workers 117,470 $31.78 11 Surgical Technologists 113,890 $31.64 12 Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators 469,270 $31.34 13 Chefs and Head Cooks 182,320 $31.11 14 Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses 632,430 $30.84 15 Carpenters 697,740 $30.79 16 Massage Therapists 96,040 $30.50 17 Drywall and Ceiling Tile Installers 82,900 $30.20 18 Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers 396,870 $30.14 19 Paramedics 99,530 $29.14 20 Postal Service Mail Carriers 336,040 $28.79

