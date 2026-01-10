In AI’s early dawn, jobs bloom where humans still lead: crafting prompts, shaping ethics, training data with care. Master curiosity over code—adapt fast, create meaning, and the future will hire you first. Over half of U.S. workers (56%) plan to look for a job in 2026, yet 76% feel unprepared. LinkedIn’s recent Jobs on the Rise 2026 list reveals explosive growth in various fields. These roles aren’t just jobs—they’re lifelines for thriving amid relentless change.

Check out the 20 fastest-growing jobs in America.

20 - Quantitative researchers and analysts

They develop and evaluate models for investment, trading, and risk management decisions. Common skills: Algorithmic Trading, Statistical Research, Backtesting. Key industries: Capital Markets, Technology, Internet, Research Services.

19 - Psychiatric nurse practitioners

They diagnose mental health conditions, manage treatment, and provide ongoing care. Key skills include psychiatric care, behavioral health nursing, and medication management. Main industries are medical practices, recreational facilities, and family services.

18 - Travel advisors

They assist clients with planning and booking travel by coordinating logistics and providing personalized recommendations based on their preferences and budgets. Key skills include travel planning and management, as well as business travel. Main industries are travel arrangements, hospitality, and technology services.

17 - Datacenter technicians

They install, maintain, and troubleshoot servers, storage, and related hardware to ensure reliable data center operations. Key skills include Data Center Infrastructure, Operations, and Cabling. Main industries are IT Services, Technology, and Staffing.

16 - Business development executives

They identify growth opportunities, establish partnerships, and increase revenue by acquiring clients and expanding existing streams. Key skills: Sales Management, Customer Relationship Management, and Inbound Lead Generation. Industries: Non-profit, Technology, and Research Services.

15 - Background investigators

They verify personal, employment, and legal information to ensure individuals qualify for jobs, security clearances, or other compliance requirements. The most common skills are background checks, private investigations, and general investigations. The most common industries are IT services and consulting, technology and internet, and security and investigations.

14 - Fundraising officers

They create and execute strategies to secure funding for projects or nonprofits, acting as a bridge between organizations and donors. Key skills include major gift development, philanthropy, and donor engagement. These professionals commonly work in nonprofits, higher education, museums, and historic sites.

13 - Field marketing representatives

They promote products or services directly through events, retail channels, and other channels to boost awareness and generate leads. Common skills include pharmaceutical sales, market planning, and analysis. Key industries are renewable energy, food manufacturing, and food services.

12 - Venture partners

They help companies identify opportunities and guide investment decisions. Key skills include Early Stage Investing, Corporate Venture Capital, and Deal Sourcing. Main industries are Capital Markets, Technology, Internet, Business Consulting, and Services.

11 - Commissioning managers

They oversee testing and validation of complex construction and engineering projects, like data centers, to ensure safety and functionality. Common skills: Electrical Testing, Piping and Instrumentation Drawing, Equipment Testing. Key industries: Engineering Services, IT Services and Consulting, Machinery Manufacturing.

10 - Sales Executives

They manage an organization’s sales activities, which include setting revenue goals, maintaining and developing client relationships, and overseeing teams to drive sales growth. Most common skills: C-Level Management, International Sales, Sales Strategy. Most common industries: Technology and Internet, Business Consulting and Services, IT Services and IT Consulting.

9 - Founders

They transform ideas into viable businesses by developing strategies, securing resources, and overseeing initial execution. Most common skills: Startup leadership, brand development, and software development. Most common industries: Technology and internet, business consulting and services, IT services and consulting.

8 - Advertising sales specialists

They offer advertising space across various channels, aligning client needs with appropriate media placements. The most common skills in this field include Media Planning, Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Paid Social Media Advertising. The primary industries involved are Media and Telecommunications, Advertising Services, and Technology and Internet.

7 - Strategic advisors and independent consultants

They offer specialized expertise to help organizations solve complex problems and deliver results. Common skills include Executive Advisory, Go-to-Market Strategy, and Strategic Partnerships. Predominant industries are Technology and Internet, Business Consulting and Services, and IT Services and IT Consulting.

6 - Healthcare reimbursement specialists

They manage billing and claims submission for healthcare services, ensuring providers receive accurate, timely payments for their services. The most common skills required in this field include Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement, prior authorization, and managed care. The industries where these skills are most commonly found include chemical manufacturing, research services, IT services, and IT consulting.

5 - Artificial intelligence/machine learning researchers

They design and test new models and algorithms to enhance AI systems. Most common skills include PyTorch, Deep Learning, and Computer Vision. The most common industries are Technology, Internet, Higher Education, and Research Services.

4 - Data annotators

They label and review data in accordance with detailed guidelines and quality checks to ensure the accuracy of datasets used to train AI and machine learning models, often on a project-by-project basis. The most common skills required for this work include SEO copywriting, content marketing, and content production. The primary industries involved are technology and internet services, staffing and recruiting, and higher education.

3 - New home sales specialists

They guide buyers through the purchasing process for newly constructed homes, from property tours to sales transaction management. Most common skills: Residential Real Estate, Real Estate Transactions, Buyer Representation. Most common industries: Real Estate, Building Construction, Staffing and Recruiting.

2 - Artificial intelligence consultants and strategists

They assist organizations in planning and implementing AI technologies to enhance operations and achieve their objectives. The most common skills in this field include Large Language Models (LLM), MLOps, and Computer Vision. The primary industries that utilize these skills are Technology and Internet, IT Services and IT Consulting, and Business Consulting and Services.

1 - Artificial intelligence engineers

They develop and use AI models to perform complex tasks that typically require human judgment, such as problem-solving and prediction. Key skills in this area include LangChain, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and PyTorch. (EDITOR'S NOTE: PyTorch is like the special toy box and instruction book that helps smart computer scientists teach their robot how to get better at things.) The main industries involved are Technology and Internet, IT Services and Consulting, and Business Consulting and Services.

