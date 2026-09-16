Not everyone trusts themselves with a carving knife, so painting a jack-o'-lantern face feels like the safer alternative. Vets are now saying it might not be safer for anyone but the person holding the paintbrush.

"Certain pigments in artists' paint include lead and other metals that can be a concern if ingested," says Dr. Renee Schmid, director of veterinary medicine at the Pet Poison Helpline. Oil paints and artist-grade acrylics are the biggest offenders, often carrying trace amounts of heavy metals that regular craft paint might skip entirely.

What Happens If Something Eats It

If a dog, cat, or curious critter bites a painted pumpkin, the result usually starts with vomiting and diarrhea. In more serious cases involving lead-based pigments, symptoms can escalate to neurological problems or heart rate changes, and left untreated, it can be fatal.

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It's not just household pets at risk. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reposts an annual reminder every fall that wildlife treats front-porch pumpkins as an open buffet — squirrels, raccoons, deer, even foxes will happily nibble whatever's left out. A painted pumpkin doesn't announce itself as dangerous to an animal that just sees dinner sitting on the steps.

No Painted Pumpkin? What to Do Instead This Year

Nobody's saying skip Halloween decorating entirely. Keep a painted pumpkin indoors, out of reach of pets and away from any porch where local wildlife might find it. If carving still feels intimidating, plastic pumpkins and other reusable decorations avoid the risk altogether — no paint, no lead, no worry about what's nibbling near your doorstep after dark.

For anyone across the Wenatchee Valley setting up Halloween decorations this year, it's a small swap that costs nothing and protects the neighborhood raccoons right along with your own pets. Worth remembering before the paintbrushes come out.

20 Movie-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2026 It’s time to find a Halloween costume, movie fans. Here are some of this year’s options. (We, uh, might not wear most of these out in public. But no judgment shall be passed on anyone who does.)

Top Selling Items at Spirit Halloween 2026 Gallery Credit: Dave Steel