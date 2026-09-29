Nobody's going to see this wave break on shore. A Kelvin wave forms deep in the Pacific during El Niño, when trade winds that normally push warm water westward weaken or reverse entirely. That shift lets a massive pulse of warm water — thousands of miles across, moving slowly through the ocean rather than crashing anywhere — drift east toward the Americas before curving north along the West Coast.

This year's version is riding on a "super" El Niño, one forecasters say could be the strongest on record since 1950. The wave itself can raise baseline sea levels along the coast by 6 to 12 inches, essentially resetting where the ocean's starting point sits before any storm even arrives. Why a Foot of Water Matters More Than It Sounds A foot doesn't sound dramatic until you consider what it does to everything layered on top of it. Winter storm surges, king tides, and high surf events all start from a higher baseline this year, meaning conditions that would normally stay manageable can suddenly spill over roads, levees, and low-lying farmland. The warm water itself creates a second problem — it suppresses the cold, nutrient-rich upwelling that coastal marine life depends on, disrupting food webs up and down the coast.

Oregon Coast: Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson on Unsplash Oregon Coast: Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson on Unsplash

Effects typically show up earlier in Southern California, then work north through Oregon and into Washington by October and November.

Where Washington Should Be Watching Closely

Grays Harbor, around Aberdeen and Hoquiam, sits high on the list of concern. These low-lying communities already deal with chronic flooding, and delays in federal flood-prevention funding leave them more exposed than usual as they head into a winter with elevated ocean levels baked in from the start.

It's not just the open coast at risk, either. The Kelvin wave's elevated water pushes deep into Puget Sound itself. Stanwood is a particular worry — protective levees there have already lost much of their rock armor to erosion, leaving inland farmland vulnerable to saltwater pushing further than it normally would during a routine high tide.

If you have property along the coast, this is worth tracking over the next couple of months. It's not a single storm to brace for — it's a slow, invisible shift in the baseline that makes every ordinary weather event this winter capable of doing more damage than usual.

Old Wives Tales About Weather And Why They're Right When you see that there's actually some science behind these, it definitely makes you consider the validity of these old wives tales about weather.

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge. Gallery Credit: Karolyi