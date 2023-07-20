L-bow The Clown and L-Bow Grease: Behind the Face Paint

I love highlighting local people here in the Wenatchee Valley, could be a band, singer, business, and now let's add "Clown" to the list.

Luke Boyce - A name that might make you go, "wait, why do I know that name?" Proceeded by "L-Bow the Clown." which brings you to go, "Oh ya! He's awesome!"

Luke is known for his many talents. from making people laugh to being super skillful with plumbing!

Photo Credit: L-Bow the Clown Photo Credit: L-Bow the Clown loading...

Not only is he a clown but also...

Photo Credit: L-Bow The Clown Photo Credit: L-Bow The Clown loading...

Shhh.... Don't tell the kids.

He's also,

Photo Credit: L-Bow The Clown Photo Credit: L-Bow The Clown loading...

L-Bow the Clown is also... L-Bow Grease

photo credit: L-bow grease photo credit: L-bow grease loading...

That's right! You can call L-Bow the clown to help with your plumbing needs.

Now, who's L-Bow the Clown?

Short Answer: Luke Boyce. Father, Husband and friend.

Long Answer:

a 12yr Cascade high school graduate. Considers himself a "jack of all trades." He joined the Circus back in 1999. Was performing the Roman Ladder, Trampoline Tumbling, Juggling and more!

Speaking of juggling, he learned how to juggle at age 10 by the librarian at Cascade, Paul Anderman.

Learned how to ride a unicycle in middle school and was encouraged by another teacher named, Annie Larson. she said, "I believe in you." and left Luke feeling a sense of motivation!

Photo Credit: L-Bow The Clown Photo Credit: L-Bow The Clown loading...

Say hello to Luke Boyce, L-Bow the Clown, Santa, or whomever he may be today... But always remember, he's a kind spirit and will be there to make you laugh!

L-bow the Clown Facebook

L-bow Grease Facebook

Stay Away From These 4 Dangerous Ticks in Washington State Ignorance is bliss, but it could also be dangerous when it comes to ticks. Learn about the four deadly ticks found in Washington State and how you can stay safe.

The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State Check out these five hilariously misspelled town names from the state of Washington. See if you can guess which one is often mistaken for a profanity!