L-bow The Clown and L-Bow Grease: Behind the Face Paint
I love highlighting local people here in the Wenatchee Valley, could be a band, singer, business, and now let's add "Clown" to the list.
Luke Boyce - A name that might make you go, "wait, why do I know that name?" Proceeded by "L-Bow the Clown." which brings you to go, "Oh ya! He's awesome!"
Luke is known for his many talents. from making people laugh to being super skillful with plumbing!
Not only is he a clown but also...
Shhh.... Don't tell the kids.
He's also,
L-Bow the Clown is also... L-Bow Grease
That's right! You can call L-Bow the clown to help with your plumbing needs.
Now, who's L-Bow the Clown?
Short Answer: Luke Boyce. Father, Husband and friend.
Long Answer:
a 12yr Cascade high school graduate. Considers himself a "jack of all trades." He joined the Circus back in 1999. Was performing the Roman Ladder, Trampoline Tumbling, Juggling and more!
Speaking of juggling, he learned how to juggle at age 10 by the librarian at Cascade, Paul Anderman.
Learned how to ride a unicycle in middle school and was encouraged by another teacher named, Annie Larson. she said, "I believe in you." and left Luke feeling a sense of motivation!
Say hello to Luke Boyce, L-Bow the Clown, Santa, or whomever he may be today... But always remember, he's a kind spirit and will be there to make you laugh!
