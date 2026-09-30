Anyone who grew up renting Disney DVDs between 2006 and 2011 knows the opening by heart — a glowing star in the night sky, the Second Star to the Right from "Peter Pan," before the camera sweeps down toward the Magic Kingdom. A train chugs along a track. A bridge crosses a quiet river toward the ocean. Then the camera rises over a castle crowned with the Disney family crest as fireworks burst overhead.

That river and bridge trace back to a real place — the Snake River, right where Lewiston, Idaho, and Clarkston, Washington, sit across from each other. Local historians in the valley have made the same connection for years, pointing to the striking resemblance between the animated river and the actual view from Lewiston Hill.

The Snake River divides Lewiston and Clarkson. Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash The Snake River divides Lewiston and Clarkson. Photo by Ethan Grey on Unsplash

The Woman Behind the Connection

The tie isn't geographical coincidence. It's personal. Lillian Marie Disney, Walt's wife, grew up nearby in Spalding, Idaho, graduating high school in Lapwai before moving to Lewiston for business college. She later moved to Los Angeles in 1923 to join her sister, landing a job at Disney Brothers Cartoon Studios after Walt asked her to work for him.

Two years later, in July 1925, Walt and Lillian returned to Lewiston to marry at her brother's home on Third Street—a house that still stands today, looking remarkably unchanged after a century. The newlyweds honeymooned across the Pacific Northwest, passing through Spokane before riding the train down the West Coast back to Los Angeles.

Walt Disney smiling with Lillian Disney in 1957. (Getty Images) Walt Disney smiling with Lillian Disney in 1957. (Getty Images)

The Mouse That Almost Wasn't Named Mickey

Somewhere on that train ride, the official Walt Disney Fan Club says Lillian played an unexpected role in entertainment history. Walt wanted to name his new cartoon character Mortimer Mouse. Lillian thought it sounded too formal and suggested Mickey instead — a small suggestion that became one of the most recognizable names on Earth.

Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse. (Getty Images) Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse. (Getty Images)

Lillian died on December 16th, 1997, at age 98, on the exact same date Walt had died, 31 years earlier, in 1966. For anyone who's crossed that same stretch of the Snake River near Lewiston and Clarkston, there's something quietly moving about a woman from small-town Idaho shaping both the name of Mickey Mouse and, quite possibly, the opening frame of childhood movies watched by millions.

See Walt Disney's Humble Beginnings in Kansas City, Missouri Gallery Credit: History Hunters via YouTube

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