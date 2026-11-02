The owner of iClean, a Wenatchee cleaning service, struggled to book appointments for her cleaners and invoice correctly. Brooklyn Averill, a junior at Quincy High School, decided to help. She is now one of 15 finalists for the NCW Tech Alliance Innovator Awards.

So she created a solution: a booking agent that takes orders. Her entry is one of three in the K-12 Future Technology Leader of the Year category.

How the Agent Works

The agent collects the client’s name, address, and home square footage, along with how often service is needed and whether the client has pets. It then coordinates with the company to assign a cleaner and bill the client. It even generates a map for the cleaner, which solves a problem that has come up before: finding the house.

It’s fully bilingual. The agent asks which language the user prefers and switches if the user does. Averill doesn’t speak Spanish, but iClean’s owner does, and bilingual staff at NCW Tech Alliance checked the phrasing in both languages.

To build it, Averill used Claude, an AI tool. She described it as a flowchart that makes decisions based on a user’s responses. When something on Claude needed changing, she could ask for new versions, then export the final product as a website.

Who She’s Up Against, and What’s Next

Brooklyn was asked what innovation means to her. She, along with two other finalists, Cari Horning and Monica Oropeza Rojas, gave their answers here: VIDEO LINK

The other two K-12 finalists are Eastmont High senior Torrin Stone, who built an interactive agent that answers customer questions for a bowling alley, and Cascade High senior Elliot Tiegel, who invented a shoe insole that generates electricity from the motion of the wearer’s feet.

Averill was entered after completing NCW Tech Alliance’s AI Youth Corps, a six-day program that builds AI literacy and problem-solving skills. She has taken computer classes since eighth grade and is also active in her school’s computer science program and the Bows and Bots Tech Expo, which encourages young women to see themselves in technology. She has paused computer classes while doing Running Start.

Winners will be announced at the 25th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Good luck to Brooklyn and every finalist.

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