Lumen Field's clear bag policy catches more fans off guard than almost anything else on game day. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags are allowed, but only up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches — roughly the size of a large gallon freezer bag standing on end. Speaking of which, a one-gallon Ziploc works perfectly fine too, and it's often the cheapest option in the house.

Small clutches and wallets are permitted alongside a clear bag, as long as they don't exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Soft-sided seat cushions make the cut as well, as long as they skip pockets, zippers, or extra straps that could hide something security needs to check. Diaper bags and medically necessary items get special handling too, inspected at designated VIP gates rather than the standard entry lines.

Food and Drink You Can Actually Bring In

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Outside food isn't entirely banned, which surprises plenty of first-time visitors. Single-serving snacks in a clear plastic bag are fine, and so is a single pizza box if that's your pregame plan. Factory-sealed water bottles get a pass too, along with empty personal sports bottles you can fill once inside.

Juice boxes and baby bottles — unopened, soft-sided, single-serve — are permitted as well, which matters a lot for families bringing younger kids to a game.

Electronics, Comfort Items, and Weather Gear

Portable phone chargers are allowed, a genuinely useful detail given how fast a phone battery drains after hours of photos and texting friends about the game. Binoculars are fine too, though their carrying case can't exceed that same 4.5-by-6.5-inch clutch limit. Small collapsible umbrellas are allowed, as long as they stay low enough not to block anyone's view — a real consideration during Seattle's rainier home games. Blankets and battery-heated jackets are both permitted, which Wenatchee Valley fans making the drive over the mountains for a December game will especially appreciate.

Knowing these rules before you leave home saves a frustrating trip back to the car — or worse, tossing something you didn't realize was banned right at the gate.

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