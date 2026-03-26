Older Generations Spill The Gen Z Habits They’ve Adopted
It’s easy to poke fun at Gen Z for their quirks, but even the older generations are starting to pick up a few of their habits. As I explored this trend in the Wenatchee Valley (asking family and co-workers), I was curious: which Gen Z habits are actually winning people over? Members of the “Buzzfeed Community” were eager to share their favorites.
Their Buzzfeed stories reveal just how relatable these youthful trends can be.
- "Finding physical activity that you will look forward to several times a week is key to staying young. I ride my bike for an hour when the weather permits, and I like to play catch every evening. I practice aerial arts several times a week. These are also ways I connect with friends, old and young."
- "Not answering my phone or door if I don't feel like it."
- "Find what feeds you and go with it. Be the person you needed when you were a 20-something."
- Start traveling and doing 'physical' things as soon as possible. Health issues pop up earlier than expected in seemingly healthy people in their 50s and 60s. Even something minor, like high blood pressure, will take a lot of dreams off the table."
- "I look into buying things I need or want secondhand or from an independent artist when possible. There is so much to learn from one another, and this is just one example."
- "I don't know if 40 is considered an 'older adult,' but I've definitely adopted taking mental health days from work. Sometimes you wake up, and you just don't want to go. And that's totally fine."
- "I use my phone to make at least 90% of my credit card transactions. It’s just so much more convenient, not to mention more secure."
- "I establish boundaries, especially with family members. Love is love. Toxicity is toxicity. Toxic behavior, such as gaslighting, is not love. Just because we share blood doesn’t mean I have to love you, no matter how bad you treat me."
-Content credit (quotes): Reddit
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