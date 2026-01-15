The 3rd annual Moses Lake Dancing with the Stars competition took place this past Saturday night (January 10th, 2026 ) at the Wallenstien Theater on College Parkway NE. It was a fun night that raised funds for the Central Basin Community Concert Association. Local volunteer firefighter Brian McGowan won the Disco Ball Trophy. The audience seemed to enjoy the performances of all six contestants.

The six local Moses Lake Dancing With The Stars contestants

Adam Munro

Emily Duvall

Brian McGowan (Overall winner)

Heather Mason

James Shank

Joy Howard

All six local dancers practiced diligently during the week leading up to their Saturday night competition. Each received considerable support from the Utah Dance Company, which outfitted them in elaborate costumes and taught them the fundamentals to impress the crowd. Six out-of-state professional coaches teamed up with a local contestant. After the local dancers competed, the crowd was treated to a dazzling show by the traveling professionals.

How was Moses Lake's Dancing with the Stars awarded a winner?

There were three judges:

Christian O’Shea, a local physical therapist; Julie Annable, a former Junior Miss from 1986; and Amador Castro, the owner of the local Moses Lake UPS store. The final vote also considered audience votes.

How was the music selected?

Throughout the competition, all music was drawn from classic TV theme songs, creating a fun, nostalgic atmosphere. Brian McGowan, in particular, delighted everyone by using the "Love Boat" theme and bringing it to life with an energetic merengue dance. It was a joyful and lively highlight of the event!



Where is the money raised from the event going?

135 individuals contributed over $13,000 to the Central Basin Community Concert Foundation, which is committed to providing entertainment excellence in Moses Lake. Organizers fell short of their $50,000 fundraising goal. If you would like to step up and help keep the arts alive in Moses Lake, please contact the foundation using this link.

