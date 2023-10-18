When Should You Stop Mowing Your Lawn In Washington?
Fall is here in Washington. The irrigation canals recently closed down for the season.
As the leaves begin to fall and the temperature drops, the way you take care of your yard also needs to adjust.
Mow weekly during the growing season: During the growing season in Washington, which typically runs from April to November, you should mow your lawn weekly to keep it healthy and looking good.
Waiting to mow every two weeks means that the grass will be too long and you could end up cutting too much off at one time, weakening its structure in the process.
Gradually reduce mowing frequency in the fall: Between October and November, experts in lawn care suggest you gradually reduce how often you mow.
This is because the grass growth slows down as the temperature drops, and you don't want to cut it too short before it goes dormant for the winter.
LAWN TIP: Never cut your grass down by more than a third of its height at one time.
Stop mowing when the temperature consistently stays below 50-60 degrees.
Once the air temperature consistently stays below 60 degrees around warm-season grasses and 50 degrees around cool-season grasses, then it's good to stop mowing for the year.
Proper lawn care in October and November is crucial for winter hibernation
Don't stop mowing too early: If you stop mowing your lawn while it's still growing in autumn - then you risk exposing your yard to the worst winter lawn problems:
- Mold
- Lawn fungus growth
- Infestation of insects, rodents, and other pests
- Reduced flow of air and nutrients
Keep in mind that you also should refrain from mowing your grass super-short all at once. Learn from my mistake - keep the wheel/blade height from getting too low. Why? The grass in your yard makes most of its food in the uppermost part, that gets cut by the blade.
