Best Pizza Shops in North America? Yelp Says Two are in WA

Have you found a local spot with the perfect pizza from a wood-fired oven? A place with a welcoming and warm environment. Over the past few years, Yelp has been a great tool to find quality pizza in any neighborhood.

The people at Yelp have made a select list of only the best pizza shops in the US and Canada. Pizza restaurants vary and specialize in different kinds of pizza. Thin-slice, Deep-Dish, Chicago, New York, or Detroit-style pizza is offered at varied quality.

Where can you bring your family to find the very best?

If you live in Southern California, you’re fortunate to be close to the #1-ranked spot: Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena, California.

Yelp lists two nationally ranked pizza places in Washington

The most recent Top 100 Yelp pizza rankings were released in January 2023. As a pizza lover in Washington, I was relieved to find that we have two of the best deep-dish pizzas in Seattle.

Coming in at #41 in America is West Seattle’s Moto.

Moto of West Seattle CREDIT xoxomoto.com Moto of West Seattle CREDIT xoxomoto.com loading...

Moto serves Detroit-style pizzas from a small house in its original location in West Seattle. It recently opened a second location in Edmonds, about 20 miles north of Seattle. I spoke with a co-worker about Moto, who mentioned that her daughter had to get on a two-month waiting list to try their pizza. Some customers on Yelp have waited even longer—three months—just to get their hands on a Moto pizza, but many say it’s worth the wait. Get on the Moto waiting list today!

Another West Seattle location, West of Chicago Pizza Company, is ranked #60 on the Top 100 Pizza Places in America.

West of Chicago Pizza Company CREDIT: https://westofchicagopizzacompany.com/ West of Chicago Pizza Company CREDIT: https://westofchicagopizzacompany.com/ loading...

They serve deep-dish pizza and other “Chicago food. “West of Chicago Pizza Company.” A very particular friend of mine from Chicago enthusiastically approved of it. “It's the real deal!”

Like the Windy City, you can order a 9-inch pie or a 12-inch pizza. Pizzas come in either thick Chicago style or Thin crust—called tavern-style. Grab more info and try West of Chicago Pizza Company yourself!

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz