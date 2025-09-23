​​A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that infections caused by drug-resistant "nightmare bacteria" increased by nearly 70% between 2019 and 2023. These infections are primarily caused by bacteria that carry the NDM gene, making them resistant to treatment. The report, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, explains that only two antibiotics can effectively treat these infections, and both are costly and must be administered intravenously.

What is an NDM gene?

An NDM gene (New Delhi metallo-β-lactamase gene) is a bacterial gene that produces a powerful enzyme, NDM-1, which causes resistance to most penicillin-like antibiotics, including the broad-spectrum carbapenems used to treat severe infections. -National institues of Health (NIH)

Why is the rise of NDM genes worrying medical experts?

Although the total number of cases is still small, the rate of NDM infections in the U.S. has shot up more than five times in recent years.

David Weiss, an infectious disease researcher at Emory University, believes the upward trajectory of NDMs in America is "a serious danger."

The danger?

People who carry the drug-resistant NDM bacteria will mingle with family, friends, co-workers, and take vacations - not knowing that they are spreading the worrisome gene.

This situation could turn routine infections, like urinary tract infections, into chronic problems, warned Dr. Maroya Walters, one of the report’s authors.

Medical Staff Treating Deadly Nightmare Bacteria via Canva Medical Staff Treating Deadly Nightmare Bacteria via Canva loading...

How does the NDM bacteria become bulletproof to drugs?

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when germs, such as bacteria and fungi, become resistant to the drugs intended to kill them. The misuse of antibiotics is a significant contributor to this rise. An example of misusing antibiotics is if you've been ordered to take the prescription for ten days and only consume the pills for nine days. Not fully eliminating the germs can make them stronger.

The "Nightmare Bacteria" is even defeating our "last resort treatment"

The CDC has been focusing on these "nightmare bacteria" that resist many antibiotics, including carbapenems. Carbapenems are often considered the last resort for treating serious infections. The researchers analyzed data from 29 states that report cases of carbapenem-resistant bacteria.

What are the recent numbers for NDM cases?

In 2023, they identified 4,341 cases of carbapenem-resistant infections in those states, with 1,831 cases being of the NDM type. The researchers did not disclose the number of those infected who died.

The rate of carbapenem-resistant infections increased from just under 2 per 100,000 people in 2019 to more than 3 per 100,000 in 2023—a 69% rise. Meanwhile, the rate of NDM cases jumped from around 0.25 to approximately 1.35 per 100,000 people, representing a 460% increase.

The CDC researchers did not have data from some of the largest states, including California, Florida, New York, and Texas, meaning the total number of U.S. infections is likely underestimated.

How does the recent pandemic tie into the surge of drug-resistant bacteria?

Dr. Jason Burnham from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, suggested that this increase might be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know there was a significant surge in antibiotic use during the pandemic, so this likely reflects an increase in drug resistance.” - Dr. Jason Burnham (Washington University)

Another concerning trend was the closing of beaches and docks across America, with one in Washington state, due to "Beach Bacteria."

