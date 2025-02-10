US STATE DEPT: Two Closeby Countries WA Residents Should Avoid

If you are planning an upcoming vacation - chances are you’re thinking of someplace with inviting, warm, sandy beaches. Last year, we passed along the advice of the U.S. State Department and published a list of 19 countries you should avoid for personal safety reasons.

DC recently published an updated list of Worldwide nations to avoid

Besides last year's list of 19 nations to avoid (that we’ve republished below), two new countries in our hemisphere now have a “level 3 warning.”

‘Level 3 - Reconsider Travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security .’ -US State Department

Trinidad & Tobago

Why does the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago have a level three travel warning? The U.S. Department of State warns that terrorist attacks could target popular tourist destinations. Regular shootings have been documented in parts of the Capital city of Trinidad and Tobago. Level three alerts are also due to the increased rates of kidnapping, gang activity, narcotics trafficking, murder, robbery, and home invasion.

Jamaica

One of the crown jewels of the Caribbean, Jamaica, recently appeared on the list due to increased sexual assaults and armed robberies at/or near resorts. Also, should you or your family need emergency services, this country's number of emergency medical technicians or EMTs is strikingly low.

Countries on the higher/dangerous Level 4 - NO TRAVEL list

'Level 4: Do Not Travel. The U.S. government may have very limited ability to assist, including during an emergency.' -US State Department

The Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has four Travel Advisory levels. Today, are 19 regions in the highest risk category of Level 4. A level 4 alert status means a greater likelihood of life-threatening risks to American travelers to a particular country.

The Official U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique and exotic places rather than the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some degree of risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you just shouldn't visit, as they are not worth the risk.

The United States government has a convenient website that helps by listing travel advisories they have in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

