Exciting changes are on the way for downtown Cashmere. The Cashmere Public Library will close on Saturday, May 30, as it gets ready to move into a new, modern space at the Riverside Center. The new library will open on Monday, June 29, and everyone is invited to a Grand Opening Celebration in August.

This big change is possible thanks to a strong partnership between the City of Cashmere and NCW Libraries. The City takes care of the building, while NCW Libraries provides staff, technology, programs, and books. By choosing a larger, updated space, the City enabled NCW Libraries to invest almost $460,000 in renovations, new shelves, and furniture through the Reimagining Spaces Project. Additional funding includes over $45,000 from the Simpson Fund and $33,000 from the State Legislature for important accessibility improvements.

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Importantly, the design was shaped by community input. In fall 2024, over 570 local residents shared their ideas and needs during a public engagement process.

"This new space was truly built by and for the Cashmere community, Every design decision reflects what residents told us they needed." -Branch Librarian Lisa Lawless

Visitors will find more seating and larger collection areas, a new children’s space designed for play and early learning, and a special area just for tweens and teens. The library will also have private meeting and study rooms, plus flexible spaces for community gatherings, all shaped by local feedback.

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From May 30 to June 27, while the move is happening, library holds will be available for pickup at the Wenatchee Public Library. During this time, you can also visit other nearby branches or use online digital resources.

To follow the move and get updates, visit ncwlibraries.org/cashmere. Get ready, Cashmere—your new community living room will be open soon.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet